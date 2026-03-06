THE ORVILLE Season 4 Is Already Written, Reveals Creator Seth MacFarlane

Some great news for everyone who's not a fan of modern Star Trek, The Orville may be returning. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Seth MacFarlane revealed that he's actually written all of the episodes for a fourth season. The biggest hurdle is his schedule.

“I will be honest with you: Season four is written,” MacFarlane confirmed. “It’s just a question of when we have the time to produce it.”

"The 10 scripts are done,” he continued. “I’m the problem. It’s [a matter of] when I can make that my year, with all the other stuff we have in the works. But we can hit the ground running when it happens.”

Created by Seth MacFarlane as a heartfelt homage to Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Orville is often seen by sci-fi fans as capturing the spirit of classic Star Trek even more effectively than modern series like Star Trek: Discovery or Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. While it leans more heavily into comedy, the show embraces the hallmarks of classic Trek storytelling, such as standalone episodic adventures, moral and philosophical dilemmas, and an emphasis on diplomacy and exploration over nonstop action.

Sadly, The Orville went on hiatus after its third season concluded in August 2022, a point many fans felt marked the series’ creative peak. The Orville: New Horizons, which streamed on Hulu, stood out for its longer episodes, cinematic visuals and effects, and more ambitious story arcs. The show’s tone also matured, embracing deeper, thought-provoking science-fiction storytelling reminiscent of Star Trek: The Next Generation, blending humor with moral and philosophical complexity in a way that elevated it beyond its earlier seasons.

Despite the strong momentum The Orville had built, production challenges ultimately proved to be the show's biggest hurdle. The primary obstacle was Seth MacFarlane’s packed schedule. He not only writes, produces, and stars in the show, but also manages multiple other projects, including Family Guy, American Dad!, and the Ted franchise. Adding to the issue were broader industry disruptions, from COVID-19 delays to the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, along with ongoing uncertainty around timing and scheduling.

Amid all these challenges, it’s worth noting that The Orville has never been officially canceled. The show is essentially on hold, waiting for Seth MacFarlane’s schedule to open up.

Unfortunately, there’s no clear timeline for when that might happen. MacFarlane is still balancing multiple TV and development projects, including Ted Season 2, which is set to premiere this month.

With Season 1 of Starfleet Academy wrapping up and Strange New Worlds Season 4 teed up, but with no release date, now may be a good time to revisit out The Orville for that classic Trek feel. All three seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu in the United States.