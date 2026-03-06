THE ORVILLE Season 4 Is Already Written, Reveals Creator Seth MacFarlane

THE ORVILLE Season 4 Is Already Written, Reveals Creator Seth MacFarlane

The Orville Season 4 is already written, but fans of the sci-fi series will have to continue to wait as Seth MacFarlane's busy schedule remains the series' biggest hurdle.

News
By MattThomas - Mar 06, 2026 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Some great news for everyone who's not a fan of modern Star Trek, The Orville may be returning. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Seth MacFarlane revealed that he's actually written all of the episodes for a fourth season. The biggest hurdle is his schedule.

“I will be honest with you: Season four is written,” MacFarlane confirmed. “It’s just a question of when we have the time to produce it.”

"The 10 scripts are done,” he continued. “I’m the problem. It’s [a matter of] when I can make that my year, with all the other stuff we have in the works. But we can hit the ground running when it happens.”

Created by Seth MacFarlane as a heartfelt homage to Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Orville is often seen by sci-fi fans as capturing the spirit of classic Star Trek even more effectively than modern series like Star Trek: Discovery or Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. While it leans more heavily into comedy, the show embraces the hallmarks of classic Trek storytelling, such as standalone episodic adventures, moral and philosophical dilemmas, and an emphasis on diplomacy and exploration over nonstop action.

Sadly, The Orville went on hiatus after its third season concluded in August 2022, a point many fans felt marked the series’ creative peak. The Orville: New Horizons, which streamed on Hulu, stood out for its longer episodes, cinematic visuals and effects, and more ambitious story arcs. The show’s tone also matured, embracing deeper, thought-provoking science-fiction storytelling reminiscent of Star Trek: The Next Generation, blending humor with moral and philosophical complexity in a way that elevated it beyond its earlier seasons.

Despite the strong momentum The Orville had built, production challenges ultimately proved to be the show's biggest hurdle. The primary obstacle was Seth MacFarlane’s packed schedule. He not only writes, produces, and stars in the show, but also manages multiple other projects, including Family Guy, American Dad!, and the Ted franchise. Adding to the issue were broader industry disruptions, from COVID-19 delays to the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, along with ongoing uncertainty around timing and scheduling. 

Amid all these challenges, it’s worth noting that The Orville has never been officially canceled. The show is essentially on hold, waiting for Seth MacFarlane’s schedule to open up.

Unfortunately, there’s no clear timeline for when that might happen. MacFarlane is still balancing multiple TV and development projects, including Ted Season 2, which is set to premiere this month.

With Season 1 of Starfleet Academy wrapping up and Strange New Worlds Season 4 teed up, but with no release date, now may be a good time to revisit out The Orville for that classic Trek feel. All three seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu in the United States.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
WAR MACHINE Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Alan Ritchson's New Sci-Fi Thriller Hits Netflix
Related:

WAR MACHINE Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Alan Ritchson's New Sci-Fi Thriller Hits Netflix
Nathan Fillion And FIREFLY Cast Reunite To Tease Major Announcement This Month
Recommended For You:

Nathan Fillion And FIREFLY Cast Reunite To Tease Major Announcement This Month

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder