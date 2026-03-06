GREEN LANTERN Artist Calls LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre A "F****t" In Trailer Review

At one point, Ethan Van Sciver was one of the most prolific artists working in the comic book medium, garnering acclaim for his work on the likes of Green Lantern: Rebirth, Batman/Superman, and several X-Men titles.

Over the years, however, Van Sciver's opinions and vitriolic rants led to a massive decline in his popularity, and he has once again stirred up controversy online.

Van Sciver has previously referred to Superman's Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) design as "atrociously stupid-looking" and a "humiliation," and has now shared his take on the recent trailer for Lanterns - while using a homophobic slur to describe a main cast member.

During his stream, Van Sciver calls John Stewart actor Aaron Pierre a "f****t and a homosexual" (thanks for the clarification, Ethan), before adding that "it's real creepy to hear him talk."

Understandably, this has resulted in a lot of backlash, with many fans tagging James Gunn and calling for Van Sciver to be fired. The thing is, he hasn't worked for DC Comics since 2018, when he was sent packing for sharing similar views. Even so, Van Sciver's comments could obviously land him in hot water, depending on who is made aware of them.

There have also been some valid complaints about the teaser, and a resurfaced clip of producer Damon Lindelof's appearance on the Lovett or Leave It podcast has only added more fuel to the fire.

In the clip, host Jon Lovett suggests that the "Green" was dropped from the show's title because "we all agreed that it was stupid." Lindelof plays along, but they are both clearly joking around here.

Chris Mundy will serve as showrunner, while James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) helmed the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."