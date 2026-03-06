GREEN LANTERN Artist Calls LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre A "F****t" In Trailer Review

GREEN LANTERN Artist Calls LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre A &quot;F****t&quot; In Trailer Review

Controversial comic book artist Ethan Van Sciver has caused an uproar online after referring to Lanterns star Aaron Pierre as a "f****t" during his trailer review...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 06, 2026 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

At one point, Ethan Van Sciver was one of the most prolific artists working in the comic book medium, garnering acclaim for his work on the likes of Green Lantern: Rebirth, Batman/Superman, and several X-Men titles.

Over the years, however, Van Sciver's opinions and vitriolic rants led to a massive decline in his popularity, and he has once again stirred up controversy online.

Van Sciver has previously referred to Superman's Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) design as "atrociously stupid-looking" and a "humiliation," and has now shared his take on the recent trailer for Lanterns - while using a homophobic slur to describe a main cast member.

During his stream, Van Sciver calls John Stewart actor Aaron Pierre a "f****t and a homosexual" (thanks for the clarification, Ethan), before adding that "it's real creepy to hear him talk."

Understandably, this has resulted in a lot of backlash, with many fans tagging James Gunn and calling for Van Sciver to be fired. The thing is, he hasn't worked for DC Comics since 2018, when he was sent packing for sharing similar views. Even so, Van Sciver's comments could obviously land him in hot water, depending on who is made aware of them.

There have also been some valid complaints about the teaser, and a resurfaced clip of producer Damon Lindelof's appearance on the Lovett or Leave It podcast has only added more fuel to the fire.

In the clip, host Jon Lovett suggests that the "Green" was dropped from the show's title because "we all agreed that it was stupid." Lindelof plays along, but they are both clearly joking around here.

Chris Mundy will serve as showrunner, while James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) helmed the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
LANTERNS Stills Are Big On The American Heartland, But Lack Any Green Lantern Superpowers
Related:

LANTERNS Stills Are Big On The American Heartland, But Lack Any Green Lantern Superpowers
LANTERNS Trailer: Grounded First Look Receives A Mixed Response - But Are Fans Overreacting?
Recommended For You:

LANTERNS Trailer: Grounded First Look Receives A Mixed Response - But Are Fans Overreacting?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder