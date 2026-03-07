DCU Rumor Roundup: Update On James Gunn Potentially Leaving DC Studios; Daniel Craig In THE BATMAN 2, More

In this latest DCU rumor roundup, we have an update on this week's report that Daniel Craig was The Batman - Part II director Matt Reeves' top choice to play a key villainous role in the long-awaited sequel, and more on recent speculation that James Gunn may be about to step away as DC Studios co-CEO.

Though this was really never more than a theory, the idea that Gunn might decide to leave his position at DC Studios after the Warner Bros. Discovery/Paramount merger was floated by John Campea, and ended up gaining a lot of traction.

Here's what Campea had to say on his YouTube show.

“I am 100% sure that before the end of the year, James Gunn is going to go to David Zaslav and say, ‘It’s been nice, but there’s no way I’m working for those guys. So, can you please let me out of my contract?’ And I think David Zaslav will let him out of his contract."

“I think he’s going to end up back at Marvel, and he will become Kevin Feige’s heir apparent to take over Marvel after Kevin Feige finally goes,” he added. “That’s what I think is going to happen. That’s the road map that I see happening here.”

Campea did make it clear that he has no inside information, and this was simply how he sees the situation playing out.

“I just can’t imagine a scenario that James Gunn – because we all know how James Gunn feels about Donald Trump – whether you think he’s right to feel that way or whether you think he’s wrong to feel that way, we all know how James Gunn feels about Donald Trump, and Ellison’s are Donald Trump’s little f**k toys,” Campea went on. “So I just don’t see any reality in which James Gunn stays. He’s gonna quit.”

Yeah... he's probably not gonna quit!

On this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider basically laughed off the suggestion that Gunn would walk away from his role as DC Studios co-head simply because of the Paramount deal. Sneider clarified that he doesn't know anything, either, but it really would be surprising if Gunn stepped down after already investing so much into the DCU.

Assuming everything is still on schedule, The Batman - Part II is expected to begin shooting next month, and most of the main roles have now been filled - with the exception of Harvey Dent's troubled father, Christopher Dent.

Earlier this week, GFR reported that Daniel Craig was offered the part of Christopher Dent, and if he declines, Liam Neeson could be next in line. To their credit, GFR did report that Scarlett Johansson had been offered a role in the movie before the trades confirmed the news, but Sneider is doubtful, mainly due to the Neeson mention!

Sneider has also heard that Dent Sr. will have a "significant" role in The Batman 2.

Next up, MTTSH has heard that Dune and Marty Supreme star Timothee Chalamet is "finally up for a comic book role." Assuming this is accurate, it could obviously be either Marvel or DC Studios, but the Academy Award-nominated actor has enjoyed great success at Warner Bros. over the years.

Also I hear Thimothee Chalamet is finally in talks for a comic book role 👀 https://t.co/yifjH2hV0i — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 7, 2026

DC Studios' Clayface hits theaters this October, and a couple of online scoopers are reiterating that Batman fans should not expect to see a cameo from the Dark Knight. We have heard that the iconic Gotham City vigilante might be referenced in some way, however.

We're cheating with this last item as it's not a rumor, but director Zack Snyder has been sharing never-before-seen Watchmen photos on Instagram to mark the Alan Moore adaptation's 17-year anniversary.

"17 years ago today we released Watchmen. I shot this while we were filming—an old piece of 1940s Watchmen history sitting on set. That whole world had such a specific mood. Still incredibly proud of this movie. One of my favorites."