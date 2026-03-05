Why the WONDER TWINS Movie Was Scrapped: Isabel May Blames David Zaslav Shake-Up

With Zack Snyder's vision for the DCEU in its rearview, Warner Bros. started developing a variety of projects, including a Wonder Twins movie for HBO Max. A made-for-streaming title like Batgirl, Isabel May (Scream 7) and KJ Apa (Riverdale) were attached to star.

They first boarded Wonder Twins as Jayna and Zan, two shapeshifting aliens, in early 2022. Black Adam writer Adam Sztykiel was attached to write and direct. However, when David Zaslav took charge of Warner Bros. Discovery after the company's last merger, Wonder Twins became one of many features he decided to pull the plug on.

May plays Sidney Prescott's daughter in the latest Scream movie, and reflected on the ill-fated DC Comics adaptation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Most things fall apart, and you have to be okay with that," the actress explained. "You have to be capable of just taking the punch on the chin, standing back up, walking forward, stepping into the next one."

"I was not familiar with that whole world of DC and all that stuff," May said of the characters who originally debuted in Hanna-Barbera's The All-New Super Friends Hour cartoon. "People told me it was a big gig and I went with it. I thought it was actually really funny, and I really liked the creative team behind it. I've worked with KJ since then."

May is referring to their upcoming romantic comedy, Falling, and shared high praise for Aja.

"He was just a gem of a human, and I adore him. You get flown out, you try on costumes, and suddenly, like a week after the announcement, you get a call from the director saying, 'Well, David Zaslav is in power now and all of these things have shifted and he doesn't wanna do this film,'" she revealed, confirming that the CEO made the final call.

"And, like, I get it. I'm not upset about it or anything. I get it. It's just the way that the business functions and it's all OK, but you suddenly this thing you that was gonna be a part of your future for a certain amount of time is suddenly just not there," May concluded. "So now you have to reassess."

The Wonder Twins consist of two twin siblings from the planet Exxor named Jayna and Zan. Their father, a friend of Superman, sent the twins to live with the Justice League on Earth for unknown reasons. They have the power to change their shape, with Zan capable of transforming into water and Jayna able to transform into any animal.

However, as we're sure you're aware, they can only do so by first fist-bumping and saying "Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!"

Are you disappointed that Wonder Twins didn't become a reality before DC Studios was launched?