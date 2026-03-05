LANTERNS: HBO Shares Snarky Response To Fans Complaining About Trailer's Lack Of Green

The first trailer for Lanterns was released yesterday (plans to debut it today were derailed when HBO Max accidentally leaked the entire thing), and the response from fans has been mixed.

DC Studios has said from the start that Lanterns would be more True Detective than Guardians of the Galaxy, but seeing that in action proved largely disappointing. The sneak peek showed Hal Jordan taking flight and at least teased a Green Lantern power battery and Ch'p, but cosmic action likely won't be part of this story.

There was also a noticeable lack of green in the trailer, whether it was Hal Jordan's drab suit or the fact that we didn't see a single Construct from the ring being shared by him and John Stewart.

Addressing the backlash on social media, the HBO Max X account shared a snarky, "What do you mean there's no green?" alongside a screenshot of a green food basket from the preview.

Lanterns' marketing campaign isn't off to the best start, but there's plenty of time to turn that around. A future trailer may show more cosmic imagery, but how wise it was of HBO to make a joke out of the backlash is very much TBD.

"It was an enormous shoot. It was of a grand scale in every sense of the word," John Stewart actor Aaron Pierre teased last year. "We’re all very proud of this and very excited. It’s been a long time coming for many fans and supporters. And I truly hope with all my heart that we make everybody proud and we make everybody thrilled that we did this, because we’re thrilled and we’re proud."

"When you watch it, it almost makes you go, ‘You know what? If I can just figure out where to get my application, I could be in the Green Lantern Corps," Pierre noted. "The training would be intense, and the responsibility would be enormous, but I might be able to just apply for this and have a go.’ There’s just a relatability to it that is beautiful. Hopefully that resonates with everybody."

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro.

Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO this August. You can read our trailer breakdown here.