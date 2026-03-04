LANTERNS Leaked First Look At Hal Jordan's Suit Draws A Mixed Response From Fans: "Why Is It Brown?"

Earlier today, HBO confirmed that the first teaser trailer for Lanterns will be released tomorrow, and it's already splitting opinions on social media.

We've known from the start that the series will be relatively grounded, with a setting and tone more True Detective than Guardians of the Galaxy. DC Studios overhauling the Green Lantern franchise after the disastrous 2011 movie isn't hugely surprising, but for those banking on a cosmic epic, this show may not deliver.

That's evident from a leaked first look at Hal Jordan's uniform. Remember, Superman already confirmed that members of the Green Lantern Corps wear practical costumes rather than energy constructs. Those didn't look very convincing 15 years ago, but would surely be fine with today's VFX.

For better or worse, the DCU won't head in that direction. While this suit is definitely green, the colours are very muted, and the design itself appears to be a mix of "The New 52" and the Earth-One costume.

This version of Hal Jordan is close to retirement and training John Stewart as his replacement; it's worth noting then that, when John finally suits up, it could be in a colourful, comic-accurate costume that gets fans more excited than this fairly drab effort.

Some will point to Guy Gardner's suit as a reason not to get too excited, though it's worth remembering that he was wearing a corporate uniform designed for him by Justice Gang founder, Maxwell Lord. Still, it doesn't seem unfair to say that this isn't the costume many DC Comics readers were hoping for.

Teasing the antagonistic relationship between Hal and John, showrunner Chris Mundy previously said that Hal has "kind of a throwback Chuck Yeager vibe to him. He's the kind of guy who you meet, and you don't know whether you like him or you want to punch him." John, meanwhile, has "a quiet authority about him, and I think that's important to their dynamic, to the story we're telling."

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro.

Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in 2026.