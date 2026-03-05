JONAH HEX Star Megan Fox Hailed As An Ageless Goddess In Risqué Return To Instagram

Many of you will know Megan Fox best for her breakout role as Mikaela Banes in Michael Bay's Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. No stranger to genre fare, the actress later played the live-action April O'Neil in Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.

Fox also counts the likes of Jennifer's Body, Jonah Hex, and New Girl among her credits, and in more recent years, has starred in underrated gems like Till Death and Subservience.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Fox has put herself back on the map with a risqué return to Instagram that's turned everyone's heads. Following a nearly yearlong break from the platform, the Transformers star deleted all her previous posts and shared a photoshoot and video that have fans declaring her "ageless" and a "goddess."

The 39-year-old certainly looks stunning, and you can see her posts over on Instagram (unfortunately, we're unable to embed them here).

As you may recall, Fox was dropped from the Transformers franchise after a falling out with Bay that later saw her criticise his brutal directing style in an interview. Later, she called that "the low point of [her] career" and admitted that the whole thing was a big learning curve.

"Without – 'that thing,' I wouldn’t have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologise - and I refused," Fox said of likening Bay to Hitler. "I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn’t see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc."

She added, "It hurt me and a lot of other people. However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realised I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it."

In a 2021 interview, Fox looked back on her role in 2010's Jonah Hex, revealing that she'd only recently watched it for the first time. Calling it a "decent" movie, she added, "While I shouldn’t have been nominated for an Oscar for it, I’m definitely not bad in it."

Fox, who has repeatedly shared her comic book fandom, has yet to join the Marvel or DC Universes. With DC Studios fleshing out the latter, there are plenty of exciting possibilities, and her name has frequently been linked to characters like Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

As for Transformers, Bay is reportedly planning to return to the franchise, so who's to say he won't look to reunite with Fox?