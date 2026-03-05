JONAH HEX Star Megan Fox Hailed As An Ageless Goddess In Risqué Return To Instagram

JONAH HEX Star Megan Fox Hailed As An Ageless Goddess In Risqué Return To Instagram

Transformers star Megan Fox has broken the internet after returning to Instagram, and fans can't quite get their heads around just how incredible she looks 19 years after that movie's release.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 05, 2026 10:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Jonah Hex
Source: SFFGazette.com

Many of you will know Megan Fox best for her breakout role as Mikaela Banes in Michael Bay's Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. No stranger to genre fare, the actress later played the live-action April O'Neil in Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.

Fox also counts the likes of Jennifer's Body, Jonah Hex, and New Girl among her credits, and in more recent years, has starred in underrated gems like Till Death and Subservience

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Fox has put herself back on the map with a risqué return to Instagram that's turned everyone's heads. Following a nearly yearlong break from the platform, the Transformers star deleted all her previous posts and shared a photoshoot and video that have fans declaring her "ageless" and a "goddess." 

The 39-year-old certainly looks stunning, and you can see her posts over on Instagram (unfortunately, we're unable to embed them here). 

As you may recall, Fox was dropped from the Transformers franchise after a falling out with Bay that later saw her criticise his brutal directing style in an interview. Later, she called that "the low point of [her] career" and admitted that the whole thing was a big learning curve. 

"Without – 'that thing,' I wouldn’t have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologise - and I refused," Fox said of likening Bay to Hitler. "I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn’t see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc."

She added, "It hurt me and a lot of other people. However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realised I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it."

In a 2021 interview, Fox looked back on her role in 2010's Jonah Hex, revealing that she'd only recently watched it for the first time. Calling it a "decent" movie, she added, "While I shouldn’t have been nominated for an Oscar for it, I’m definitely not bad in it."

Fox, who has repeatedly shared her comic book fandom, has yet to join the Marvel or DC Universes. With DC Studios fleshing out the latter, there are plenty of exciting possibilities, and her name has frequently been linked to characters like Poison Ivy and Catwoman. 

As for Transformers, Bay is reportedly planning to return to the franchise, so who's to say he won't look to reunite with Fox?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
TRANSFORMERS Star Shia LaBeouf Shares Fear Of Big Gay People In Tell-All Interview Before Second Arrest
Related:

TRANSFORMERS Star Shia LaBeouf Shares Fear Of "Big Gay People" In Tell-All Interview Before Second Arrest
DUNE: PART TWO Star Josh Brolin Says He's Never Going To Stop S*itting On JONAH HEX
Recommended For You:

DUNE: PART TWO Star Josh Brolin Says He's "Never Going To Stop S*itting On JONAH HEX"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder