ALIEN: EARTH Star Sydney Chandler Reveals Exciting Season 2 Production Update

Alien: Earth received glowing reviews from fans and critics when it touched down on FX last August, and it didn't take long before we learned that Season 2 was officially in the works.

That news came after showrunner Noah Hawley signed a new overall deal with Disney Entertainment Television. At the time, we heard that production on Season 2 of Alien: Earth would relocate from Thailand to London, with filming scheduled to begin this year.

Season 1 ended on a huge cliffhanger, with Yutani and her team approaching Neverland Island, with Wendy, alongside Nibs, Curly, Slightly, Smee, Joe, and both Xenomorphs, declaring, "Now, we rule."

Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) recently caught up with Alien: Earth star Sydney Chandler—the trade doesn't share any direct quotes—who revealed that filming is scheduled to begin in London's Pinewood Studios this May. That's sooner than expected, and bodes well for a 2027 launch on FX and Hulu.

Chandler added that she hasn't seen any scripts yet, but work on the series is likely well underway.

These days, a two-year gap between seasons is pretty short; there was a three-year gap between Severance Season 1 and 2, while Stranger Things fans faced similarly lengthy delays. As an aside, Pinewood was home to the original Alien movie, as well as Alien 3 and Prometheus.

"I’m thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television," Hawley said last November. "FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with Fargo, they’ve encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads."

"I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter."

In Alien: Earth, when the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth.

In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans.

But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype, named Wendy, marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides with Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.

Keep checking back here for updates on Alien: Earth Season 2 as we have them.