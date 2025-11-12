ALIEN: EARTH Season 2 Officially Moving Forward With Noah Hawley Set To Return As Showrunner

Alien: Earth was a hit with fans and critics alike when it debuted on FX in August, and the cable network is officially moving forward with Season 2. According to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com), showrunner Noah Hawley plans to stay in business with Disney Entertainment Television.

Hawley has signed a new overall deal with the House of Mouse, and production on Season 2 of Alien: Earth is set to relocate from Thailand to London, with filming scheduled to begin next year. That presumably puts it on track for a 2027 return (and these days, a two-year gap between seasons isn't that bad).

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with Yutani and her team approaching Neverland Island, with Wendy, alongside Nibs, Curly, Slightly, Smee, Joe, and both Xenomorphs, declaring, "Now, we rule."

"It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future," FX Chairman John Landgraf told the trade. "Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories— and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary."

"We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development."

Eric Schrier, President, Disney Television Studios & Global Original Television Strategy, added, "I learned first-hand that Noah was a unique talent while we worked on Fargo at FX. He has gone on to make many of the best shows in television, and I couldn’t be more excited that Noah will continue his FX partnership and broaden it across Disney Entertainment Television."

Hawley has been working with FX since the premiere of Fargo in 2015. The show won seven Emmy Awards across 5 seasons, and he later went on to take charge of the X-Men-adjacent TV series, Legion, as well.

In a statement, the Alien: Earth boss said, "I’m thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television. FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with Fargo, they’ve encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads."

"I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter."

In Alien: Earth, when the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth.

In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans.

But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named Wendy marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.

Stay tuned for further updates on Alien: Earth Season 2 as they become available.