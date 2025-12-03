ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner Noah Hawley Talks Possible PREDATOR Crossover And Why His STAR TREK Movie Was Scrapped

ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner Noah Hawley Talks Possible PREDATOR Crossover And Why His STAR TREK Movie Was Scrapped

Alien: Earth showrunner Noah Hawley has shared his take on possibly being involved with wider plans for an Aliens vs. Predator crossover and reveals why his planned Star Trek movie ultimately fell apart.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2025 05:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Trek
Source: SFFGazette.com

Paramount Pictures has spent years trying to figure out what to do with Star Trek in theaters. The studio recently threw in the towel on the Chris Pine-led series, and at least a couple of reboots are in the works (the first to reach the finish line may come from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley).

Similar to when Quentin Tarantino's unmade Star Trek movie was announced, Trekkies were thrilled when the news broke that Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley was developing his own take on the iconic sci-fi franchise. Unfortunately, it fell apart and has since been scrapped.

The script was written, and stages were booked in Australia. However, a change in leadership at Paramount saw the studio get cold feet. "I signed on, you know, after 'Lucy in the Sky'; I thought, 'Oh, I like this movie thing,'" Hawley says in the video below. "I’d like to do another one, but I think maybe I’d like to try something a little bigger."

"I went in, I talked to Paramount, I sold them this original idea," he said after explaining that the exploration elements of Star Trek have always appealed to him. "It wasn’t Chris Pine, it wasn’t anything. I wrote it, they said, 'We love it, let’s prep it.’'We were, you know, we were...I was going to move to Australia, we were booking stages."

"And then, as happens in Hollywood, Jim Gianopulos, who was running the studio at the time, he’s like, 'I’m going to bring in somebody else under me, and they’re going to take over the film studio. And the first thing they did was kill the original 'Star Trek' movie because they said, 'Well, how do we know people are going to like it?'"

"Like, you know, 'Shouldn’t we do a transition movie from Chris Pine[’s cast], play it safe, you know, whatever?'" Hawley recalled. "And so it kind of went away." The filmmaker added that he's spoken briefly with David Ellison about his love of Star Trek, and previously revealed that he was eyeing Cate Blanchett and Rami Malek for roles in the movie. 

Still, don't feel too sorry for Hawley as he has another massive sci-fi franchise to explore with FX's Alien: Earth. Season 2 has been officially announced, but don't expect that to be part of the Alien vs. Predator project Disney looks to be building towards.

Asked if a Predator crossover is on the table, Hawley replied. "No, not onto the show. I mean, I loved 'Prey.' I think he’s doing a great job with that franchise. He clearly has a plan there. You know, I’ve met Dan [Trachtenberg] once. [But] we’re not kind of coordinating any of that stuff. It’s not really my plan to do it."

It's not hugely surprising to hear that Alien: Earth will remain standalone, and it seems Trachtenberg will be tasked with eventually bringing the two sci-fi franchises together on the big screen. 

You can hear more from Hawley in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Still Reveals First Look At WWE Superstar Becky Lynch In Operations Gold
Related:

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Still Reveals First Look At WWE Superstar Becky Lynch In Operations Gold
SPIDER-MAN And DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Filmmakers Are Rebooting STAR TREK For Paramount With New Movie
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN And DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Filmmakers Are Rebooting STAR TREK For Paramount With New Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 12/3/2025, 5:25 PM
Alien Earth was boring as [frick]

What Trachtenberg is doing with Predator is way more interesting.

If they do another crossover I want Fede Alvarez to be in charge of the Alien side of things, not [frick]ing Hawley. Tbh everything I’ve tried to watch of his is way too slow and boring. Even Legion. Totally meh. Not a fan of this guy, sorry.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/3/2025, 6:05 PM
@RichardGrayson - Legion seemed interesting at first but it meandered then shit the bed in my opinion. I really enjoyed what I thought it was trying to do originally, then it just fell apart for me.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 12/3/2025, 5:29 PM
So apparently ScarJo was cast in Batman II. Surprised there's not an article on it?

Place your bets! Poison Ivy? Vikki Vale?
Irregular
Irregular - 12/3/2025, 5:58 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - Oh you know what...yeah, Vikki Vale is possible. We haven't seen her in a movie in a very long time the more I think about it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 5:36 PM
I honestly completely forgot he was attached to do a Star Trek film tbh…

“𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥, 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐨 𝐰𝐞 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐭?'"

Damn , some studio execs are indeed that dumb because isn’t that the risk with any movie?.

Anyway in regards to him looking at Cate Blanchett & Rami Malek for roles in the film , it would have been cool to see the former as the captain and the latter as the villain or Spock-esque character.

I hope it does happen in the future since he’s spoken to David Ellison who owns Paramount Skydance now but likely not unfortunately!!.
Irregular
Irregular - 12/3/2025, 5:44 PM
There was never, ever going to be a fourth Star Trek movie. These dicks at Paramount will never admit it but it is true, there never was any Star Trek movie ever going to come out unless Quentin was bending over for Paramount.

This was at the time of the OTT age of streaming. Put piss amount of dollars in streaming with the hope a bunch of subscribers just RUSH INTO PARAMOUNT AND NEVER STOP SUBSCRIBING!

That's why you never heard shit from ST4. They hired a writer working off the lot as a script doctor for TV and movie shows to do busy work and to shut up the fans, that was it. Paramount ONLY wanted to do ST shows since the overblown budget for each episode entails they never had the money to do another movie for Star Trek. Not to mention, what money? All the big blockbuster budget is going to Tom Cruise! Sonic! Who needs Trek if its on streaming!? But don't worry, we'll dick around the fans and the actors of a fourth film.

Now, here we are, four fcking years later and the big decision is to do EXACTLY what Noah Hawley wanted to do which was take the franchise with new characters, new ship, new crew and run with it. Pointless! GOWRON WILL HAVE THEIR HEADS FOR THIS!
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/3/2025, 5:57 PM
I know we are heading towards another crossover. Please, do NOT let Noah Hawley be in charge of this. Either Trachtenberg or someone else.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/3/2025, 6:10 PM
Give Noah whatever he wants. Best Alien content since Alien 3 Assembly Cut or Aliens Special Edition. I liked Romulus but it was all spectacle
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/3/2025, 6:12 PM
Honestly, I'm fine with Alien and Predator existing in the same universe and borrowing each other's stuff, but without the actual Xenomorphs and the Yautja needing to REALLY cross paths on film again, save for maybe something short and sweet like a quick scene. But I don't think I need another full Alien Vs Predator film. I'm not sure what more can be done with the two fighting. Unless, just an unbelievably phenomenal script shows up that absolutely needs to be put to film... I don't imagine a scenario that I get hyped for them battling again.

Do something else.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/3/2025, 6:17 PM
nah, phuck this guy, ALIEN: EARTH was a piece of sh1t.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder