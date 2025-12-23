AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer Officially Released; Chris Evans Returns As Steve Rogers Next December!

It's been a long week of leaks. The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer found its way online last Monday and began playing in U.S. (and most international) theaters a few days later with Avatar: Fire and Ash.

For whatever reason, Marvel Studios never announced plans for its Avengers: Doomsday sneak peeks to play exclusively on the big screen. Instead, it seems Disney chose to rely on the kind of social media buzz that can only be created by leaks. Despite some criticisms of how the studio has handled the movie's marketing, the MCU has dominated the conversation all week.

Now, the first of three Avengers: Doomsday teasers—possibly four—has been officially released!

In the trailer, we find Chris Evans' Steve Rogers returning to his and Peggy Carter's home (look closely, and you'll spot that he's wearing a wedding ring). Packing away his Captain America uniform—the same one we last saw in Avengers: Endgame—Steve then picks up his baby and smiles.

With Doctor Doom out to "save" the Multiverse, something tells us his and Peggy's happy ending will be short-lived. Hayley Atwell doesn't appear in this trailer, but is still expected to play a role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the Russo Brothers wrote, "The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this."

Joe and Anthony Russo joined the MCU in 2014 when they helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They followed that with Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and the filmmakers were later enlisted for 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame (the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time).

The second of these teasers, revolving around Chris Hemsworth's Thor, leaked online yesterday. While Disney has moved fast to remove any recordings, we'd bet on the preview being officially released this time next week after hitting theaters this Thor-sday.

Watch the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday in the players below. We've also included some 4K screenshots.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.