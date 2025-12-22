AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Second Teaser Trailer Leaks Online And Confirms That Thor And [SPOILER] Will Return

The second Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer has leaked online, with the spotlight shifting from Steve Rogers to Chris Hemsworth's Thor. The God of Thunder is shown walking through the woods, though those scenes are interspersed with shots of Love (India Rose Hemsworth).

We see her lying in bed, before Thor sits with his adopted daughter and kisses the girl on the forehead. We then catch a glimpse of Thor's new costume, as he kneels before Stormbreaker and says a prayer to his father, Odin.

The downside is that the teaser is in French; fortunately, we've managed to translate it for you:

"Father. All my life, I have answered the call. Of honor, of duty, of combat. But destiny has offered me something I never dared hope for. An offering. A life preserved from the storm. Grant me the strength of the Father of all things. To be able to fight once more, to defeat a new enemy. And return to her. Not as a warrior, but as a protector. That she may not know war, but peace. The kind I have never known. I beg of you, Father, hear my prayer."

The teaser ends with the words "Thor Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday" and a countdown to the movie's release next December. And, in case it wasn't obvious, the point of this sneak peek seems to be establishing that the Russo Brothers are taking Thor seriously.

While there were some humorous elements to his Avengers: Endgame story arc, the Asgardian was also dealing with a major trauma. Taika Waititi quickly moved past in Thor: Love and Thunder with a goofy training montage and a full-blown comedy that Hemsworth himself has said missed the mark.

The "new enemy" Thor is referring to has to be Doctor Doom, while the person he's praying for is, of course, Love. This is the second teaser to focus on a parent and child, suggesting that's going to be a big part of Avengers: Doomsday's story.

Check out the latest leaked Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.