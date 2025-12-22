AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Trailer #2 Appears To Confirm Several Rumors, Including Doctor Doom's Plan

After the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer leaked online last Monday, we expected Marvel Studios to tighten up security and do everything possible to ensure that the first time fans saw the second sneak peek was in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash this Thursday or Friday.

However, with a movie as highly anticipated as this one, that was always wishful thinking on Disney's part. The second of a reported four teasers has already leaked, this time revealing Chris Hemsworth's return as Thor—which was made official back in March—as he says a prayer to Odin and bids farewell to his daughter, Love.

Rumours about Avengers: Doomsday's plot have been doing the rounds for months, but this sneak peek may confirm one of the biggest about Doctor Doom's plan. It's been said that the villain will set out to steal his children's enemies, particularly if they're of use in his plan to create a new world when the Multiverse falls.

After being resurrected by Eternity in Thor: Love and Thunder, Love is imbued with the cosmic entity's power. That kind of energy could be key in Battleworld's creation. We've already seen Doom share a tender moment with the young Franklin Richards (perhaps lulling him into a false sense of security), a mutant who can build new worlds from his imagination; if Steve Rogers' child is, say, a Nexus Being, then even without powers, he could be crucial.

Beyond Doom's plan, when you throw in the fact that Avengers: Doomsday is expected to introduce the new T'Challa—a.k.a. an adult Toussaint—it's just as likely that we're getting a team of Avengers made up of the older versions of these children. So far, that means a potential group (in this movie or Avengers: Secret Wars) comprised of Captain America's son, Love, Franklin, and Black Panther. Doom's Avengers, perhaps?

Either way, this lends some weight to rumblings we've heard about Kevin Feige taking inspiration from the Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow animated movie released in 2008...which he executive produced.

We'll see, but with two teasers revolving around heroes and their children, it does rather seem that Avengers: Doomsday's story is going to revolve around parents and the bond they have with their kids. Remember, it's been widely reported that Victor Von Doom will claim he lost his wife and child in an Incursion, only for that to be revealed as a lie when his evil nature is exposed.

So, a lot of food for thought from an otherwise pretty unrevealing teaser! If you missed it, you can check it out here.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.