John Boyega Stands By STAR WARS But Believes STAR TREK Has One Major Advantage Over The Rival Franchise

John Boyega Stands By STAR WARS But Believes STAR TREK Has One Major Advantage Over The Rival Franchise

After playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, John Boyega remains loyal to the Galaxy Far, Far Away. However, there's one element of Star Trek that he feels is handled considerably better...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 24, 2025 06:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Star Wars and Star Trek franchises both have loyal fanbases, though there's rarely any crossover between them. Still, while Lucasfilm's Galaxy Far, Far Away has found a greater level of success, most can agree that each has good and bad points. 

John Boyega played Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Original plans called for the former Stormtrooper to be a Jedi, but J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson's competing visions made a mess of the character's story arc (something Boyega has never shied away from criticising). 

The actor recently appeared at Dragon Con and revealed (via SFFGazette.com) which of these iconic sci-fi franchises he's backing. 

"I’m an old school Star Wars fan, and if you’re a Trekkie and you’ve met me at the booths, you would find that I would mention that I don’t like Star Trek," Boyega said. "I just think that on the Trekkie side, they like to talk about it. On the Star Wars side, we just get active. With Star Wars, you’ve got to talk while the war is going on."

Despite that, he believes that Star Wars could take some cues from one specific aspect of Star Trek. "In Star Trek, they give you time to have discussions. I think there’s something Star Wars can learn from that, actually. In terms of me appearing in [Star Trek], I’ve got to stay on team. I’m a lightsaber guy."

Before helming The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams stepped behind the camera to direct Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness, meaning he's experienced the best of both worlds. Fans of these franchises had significant issues with his approach to them.

As for Boyega, he took toxic Star Wars fans to task earlier this year while reflecting on the racism he encountered while playing Finn. 

"Lemme tell ya, Star Wars always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space," he said. "It's a franchise that's so white that a Black person existing in [it] was something."

"You can always tell it's something when some Star Wars fans try to say, 'Well, we had Lando Calrissian and had Samuel L. Jackson!'" Boyega continued. "It's like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It's like, they just scattered that in there, bro!"

"They're okay with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it's like, 'Oh my God, it's just a bit too much! They're pandering,'" he added, referencing the now-expected backlash when a franchise like Star Wars casts a Black actor in a lead role.

While Daisy Ridley is expected to reprise her role as Rey for a new Star Wars movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, there's been nothing to suggest we'll also see Boyega return as Finn (he likely doesn't want to either). We may get to find out whether he decided to tell her about being Force-sensitive, though.

Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts on Boyega's remarks in the usual place. 

THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Backlash Continues As Fans Fly Banner Over Disney Studios Demanding The Movie Be Saved
Related:

THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Backlash Continues As Fans Fly Banner Over Disney Studios Demanding The Movie Be Saved
Lucasfilm Passed On A STAR WARS Movie From David Fincher; Update On THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Revealed
Recommended For You:

Lucasfilm Passed On A STAR WARS Movie From David Fincher; Update On THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Irregular
Irregular - 10/24/2025, 6:48 PM
...Trek don't want your ass anyways BITCH! Live long and suck it Boyega!
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 10/24/2025, 9:30 PM
@Irregular - he would make a good Geordi La Forge
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/24/2025, 6:58 PM
Every fanbase has its problems, but SW takes the cake for being the worst one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 7:00 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I think fandom for pretty much everything now just sucks
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/24/2025, 6:59 PM
Tired of hollywood conditioning ppl into hating white people. So divisive.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/24/2025, 7:57 PM
@Matchesz - White Devil!
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 10/24/2025, 8:14 PM
@Matchesz - Folks didn't need Hollywood for that.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/24/2025, 8:54 PM
@Matchesz - I'm genuinely curious as to what Hollywood has done to vilify white people?
Monkeyballs2
Monkeyballs2 - 10/24/2025, 10:13 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - @OriginalGusto1 - the original white devil calling people white devil. For shame.

Unrelated… how do you feel about the following topics? Answer truthfully.

• Coors
• Sarah Jessica Parker
• The Detroit Lions being an exercise in futility
• Italian Women
• Horses
• The Red Wings sucking for 9 straight years
• Civility
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/25/2025, 2:08 AM
@SonOfAGif - well he keeps talking out his neck saying Star Wars hates black people when some of the best characters have in fact been black, Lando, Mace Windu.. he didn't need to make it a race thing like what all these activist actors always do
TK420
TK420 - 10/24/2025, 7:00 PM
My boy shoulda been the MC, but Disney didn't think so. Now they're selling Star Wars off next year...
Arthorious
Arthorious - 10/24/2025, 10:23 PM
@TK420 - They had a lot of potential there: a Storm Trooper abandoning his regime who may be force sensitive. A wonderful idea that sadly fumbled into oblivion with the last act and doomed by the following films.
CoHost
CoHost - 10/24/2025, 7:29 PM
They're not even close to being similar franchises. One's pure sci-fi, the other's a fantasy set in space.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/24/2025, 7:37 PM
Wife and I are watching all Star Trek movies right now (just finished IV). While I never liked them growing up, I have a lot more appreciation now. They are certainly much more idea focused and far less action focused than Star Wars. And he’s right about diplomacy and talking through things being a bigger part than just battling your way through things. Both have a place.
Baf
Baf - 10/24/2025, 8:36 PM
@mountainman - Star Trek is supposed to be science fiction. Star Wars is fantasy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 7:43 PM
I don’t really hang around in the ST circles but I’m sure it’s better then the SW fandom since there are few as toxic as that shit.

Anyway , I thought Finn in the sequel trilogy was alright but I didn’t really like him being somewhat inexplicably a Force user now in TROS & would have preferred the arc they had for him in Duel of The Fates where he helped turn other Stormtroopers to the side of the Resistance aswell.

User Comment Image
Corruptor
Corruptor - 10/24/2025, 7:54 PM
Derrr... they both have "Star" in the title, they must be rivals.

I remember clueless adult chatter in the 1970s that CE3K was "the thinking man's Star Wars". As a child I knew this was rubbish, but probably couldn't articulate it, let alone shout about it at Boyega volume. And we knew it was really Planet of the Apes that should take that honour, but the grown ups had already forgotten about the ones with men in monkey masks.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/24/2025, 8:40 PM
Good actor. Shame they wasted his character after Force Awakens.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/24/2025, 8:42 PM
Why does everything have to be about race with him?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/24/2025, 9:01 PM

Boyega always screams about race because it's all he has. His part in the awful last trilogy was terribly written. But he doubled down by giving his worst possible dial it in performance. The movies were awful. He was pitiful.
WiscoKid
WiscoKid - 10/24/2025, 9:18 PM
The advantage Star Trek has is he doesn't act in it.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/24/2025, 9:22 PM
Abrams sucks, his movies suck, if he was so great and if the Star Trek movies were such spectacular hits we would have had follow ups.

He’s an overhyped director plain and simple
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 10/24/2025, 11:56 PM
Boyega is such a child. Maybe one day he will grow into a man.
sully
sully - 10/25/2025, 12:27 AM
The only person who gives a flying f*ck about what John Boyega thinks, is John Boyega
RolandD
RolandD - 10/25/2025, 12:52 AM
Why is it about race? Spoken like white men who have never been oppressed.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/25/2025, 2:52 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder