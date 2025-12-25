DAREDEVIL #1 Variant Covers Reveal Gorgeous New Artwork By Alex Maleev, Gabriele Dell'Otto, And More

Daredevil #1 by acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix, Planet She-Hulk) and superstar artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange, Uncanny Spider-Man) is shaping up to be one of 2026's most anticipated comic book launches.

Adding to the excitement are "True Believers" bling bags, giving fans a chance to purchase the issue in special sealed bags that contain any of the issue's covers, including rare variant covers exclusive to Bling Bags and hand-drawn, ultra-rare one-of-a-kind sketch covers by surprise contributors.

The relaunched Daredevil will be the second Marvel title to be sold in this way, following Ultimate Endgame #1 later this month. More on that is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, we have all-new variant covers by Alex Maleev, Dan Panosian, Gabriele Dell’Otto, Ryan Stegman, a special Netease Games' Marvel Rivals cover, and more.

We also have a first look at some of those surprise original sketch variant covers, by Greg Land, Mike Hawthorne, Mike Henderson, and Justin Mason.

Following in the footsteps of legendary creative teams from the title’s esteemed history, Phillips and Garbett set out to redefine Daredevil for a new age. A fresh start that’s perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike, the new run sees Matt Murdock confront unprecedented challenges—both in his personal life as Matt Murdock and on the dangerous streets of Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil.

Matt will go back to school, taking on a new role as a law professor just as a new supervillain named Omen emerges with a mysterious vendetta against his superhero alter ego.

Which of these Daredevil #1 variant covers is your favourite? Check them out below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.