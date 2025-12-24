STRANGER THINGS Season 5, Volume 2 Spoilers Reveals A Shocking Twist About The Upside Down

We're only a couple of hours away from Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 arriving on Netflix. However, a major spoiler for the series is already doing the rounds on social media, and it changes everything we know about the Upside Down.

The truth about the mysterious dimension beneath Hawkins has been a huge part of the series since it launched in 2016. Fortunately, it appears the definitive answers we've spent close to a decade waiting for are coming our way in this next batch of episodes.

According to a leak shared by @MyTimeToShineH (via SFFGazette.com), "In Vol. 2, Dustin discovers the Upside Down isn't another dimension but an unstable wormhole, acting as a bridge between Hawkins and a new realm called The Abyss."

We don't know what exactly The Abyss is, but it no doubt has something to do with whatever Vecna is plotting. Plus, if the Upside Down is "only" a wormhole full of creatures like the Demogorgons, goodness knows what horrors await in that mysterious realm.

The insider has also revealed, "In Vol 2, Will finally comes out to his family and friends. However, he doesn't tell Mike that he's in love with him."

Speculation that Will might have feelings for Mike began in Season 4, and many Stranger Things fans have been "shipping" them ever since. Whether they end up together remains to be seen, but if the Duffer Brothers do head down that route, then it will make a lot of viewers very happy this holiday season.

Fall 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.

Stranger Things Season 5 is being released in three parts. The first volume arrived on November 26, with the second set to follow on December 25. The feature-length finale drops on December 31, both on Netflix and in theaters.