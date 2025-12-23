AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY First Poster Begins The Countdown To Doomsday...And Teases Doctor Doom's Magic Runes!

Earlier today, Marvel Studios finally released the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. Revolving around Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, we wouldn't exactly describe it as "epic," even if the actor's return as Captain America is generating plenty of excitement.

The second teaser features Thor, and the third is expected to revolve around Doctor Doom. However, reliable trailer leaker @Cryptic4KQual is hinting that it could feature the X-Men.

Whether we get a fourth sneak peek is very much TBD, but if the X-Men are up next, then Doom could be centre stage in the final effort. Either way, we wouldn't bank on seeing a traditional trailer until next February's Super Bowl.

In the meantime, we have the first Avengers: Doomsday poster. Like the teaser posters for The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, it's just the classic team logo. However, it may still provide some clues about what's to come.

The window in the background is generating a lot of discussion online, with speculation ranging from it being one of Castle Doom's windows to it somehow being tied to the Latverian dictator's throne. Either way, the green is seemingly Doctor Doom-inspired and the full logo below features magical runes.

Loki is another possibility. At the end of his Disney+ series, the former God of Mischief took his seat on the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time to power the reborn Multiverse, and the green glow is mighty familiar.

In a recent interview, The Sentry actor Lewis Pullman teased his Avengers: Doomsday return as Bob. "I couldn’t believe I was allowed to be in that movie. It was so fun," the Thunderbolts* star said. "I’m so lucky to play this character because he means so much to me. There’s something about his ethos that’s very personal to me."

"So I did Top Gun: Maverick and made one of my best friends in the world in Danny Ramirez," Pullman continued, "and so we’re both in Doomsday, and when we were sitting in our cast chairs and in our costumes, we were like, 'What is happening right now?'" So, that confirms The Sentry and Falcon share some scenes!

Check out the first Avengers: Doomsday poster below, and let us know what you think is going on with that background in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.