THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Appears To Use Jodie Comer's Likeness For MCU's Sue Storm

Several actresses were rumoured for the role of Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps before Vanessa Kirby was officially cast. She did a terrific job as the MCU's Invisible Woman, making it hard to imagine anyone else in the role.

However, we know that Marvel Studios considered Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad) and Jodie Comer (Free Guy), among others. Now, a piece of concept art from The Fantastic Four's "Art of" book has showcased a piece that seemingly uses Comer's likeness for the martiarch of Marvel's First Family.

It's common for the studio's artists to use real actors as a basis for keyframes like this, though it's rare that we get to see them. Some fans on social media have argued that this take on Sue still looks like Kirby, but we definitely see the 28 Years Later star here.

Kirby will return as Sue in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Beyond that, the expectation is that Marvel Studios will eventually move forward with a sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

"It’s so funny because people come up to me - even friends and family - and they’re like, 'Are you doing X, Y and Z?’ And I’m like, 'No,'" Comer said of the Sue Storm speculation at the end of 2023. "I’ve always felt very clear on where I want to go, and some rumors that come up may not necessarily be something I’d be interested in right now."

"But I’d never shoot them down because who knows where I’m going to be or what I might want to do in years to come," the actress continued. "People change, their interests change. So it’s always just fascinating, and sometimes, I’m like, 'Where did they come from?'"

Check out a closer look at this concept art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below, and let us know whether you see Comer's likeness in Sue in the comments section.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Disney+.