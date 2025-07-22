THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Review: "A Quintessential Superhero Movie With Marvel At Its Brilliant Best"

Following three dismal Fantastic Four movies from 20th Century Fox, it looked like the best place for Marvel’s First Family might be on the shelf. However, when the Disney/Fox merger happened, it meant Marvel Studios regained the rights to the franchise, and fans have been waiting for a reboot ever since. Directed by WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman and boasting an all-star cast led by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps proves to have been worth the wait and gives the World’s Greatest Comic Magazine one of the world’s greatest comic book movies.

While fast-paced with a runtime of less than two hours, The Fantastic Four: First Steps mostly benefits from trimming any potential fat, making it hard to figure out where an extended fight scene with Red Ghost, for example, might have fit or how necessary it would’ve been. Still, Natasha Lyonne is saddled with a rather minor, thankless role that has little in the way of payoff, suggesting she was the main casualty of any cuts. Regardless, the movie feels accessible for casual viewers while simultaneously resplendent with the types of references and Easter Eggs that will delight longtime Marvel Comics fans. Shakman has struck the same perfect balance Jon Favreau did back in 2008 when he introduced the world to Iron Man, a C-List superhero who became Marvel Studios’ biggest draw.

Here, Shakman is tasked with reintroducing the world to the Fantastic Four, and he does so with a thrilling opening sequence that establishes who these characters are and where they come from. However, that only comes after a scene with Reed and Sue that tees up what will be the emotional core of the entire story. The filmmaker does all this in a parallel universe free of baggage or long-winded explanations addressing the team’s absence up until now. After all, you can’t fight Thanos if you’re from another world.

Visually spectacular, The Fantastic Four: First Steps feels polished in a way that not all MCU projects have in what’s proven to be a jam-packed Multiverse Saga. A combination of practical sets and beautiful visual effects combine to create a rich, vibrant world in Earth-828 that leaves us with mixed feelings at the prospect of these heroes finding a permanent home on Earth-616, post-Avengers: Secret Wars. The Stan Lee and Jack Kirby influence permeates almost every frame, whether it’s the jaw-dropping moment Galactus finally stands revealed (a must-see moment in IMAX) or a breathtaking chase through the cosmos that sees the Silver Surfer attempt to bring the unborn Franklin Richards to the Devourer of Worlds. The same is true for scenes set in the retrofuturistic New York that boasts flying cars, some familiar comic book villains, and the scene-stealing H.E.R.B.I.E.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps may be full of jaw-dropping spectacle and epic action, but none of that would work if what’s at the core of this team didn’t: family. The bond between Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny feels so real that you could believe we’re meeting these characters two or three movies in. Skipping the origin story and picking up with an established version of the Fantastic Four might have helped with that, but Shakman successfully captures the essence of the comic books by tapping into the dynamics between this family of superheroes, whether it’s Reed’s charming relationship with his wife, Sue, or Ben and Johnny’s wondferfully antagonistic back-and-forth that’s rooted in true friendship. Yes, there's a VFX-heavy final battle, but it's also packed with heart and emotion, and it turns out that makes all the difference. Making it about the love each member of the team has for its youngest member adds huge emotional stakes and helps the movie avoid that all-too-familiar "big fight" third-act feel.

Making that possible is the movie’s cast. Pedro Pascal is perfect as Mister Fantastic, finding the right balance of aloofness that comes with being the smartest man alive, with the sheer amount of love he has for those around him. The actor exhibits a quirkiness and vulnerability we haven’t seen from him as tough-as-nails father figures like Joel Miller and Din Djarin, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps presents Pascal with ample opportunities to stretch (sorry) his already very impressive acting chops. In many ways, though, this movie belongs to Vanessa Kirby. She’s an absolute powerhouse as the Invisible Woman, putting this character on the map and establishing Sue not only as perhaps the MCU’s best female hero, but one of its most compelling heroes, period. This version of Sue being a mother factors into that, and just like in the comics, she’s the beating heart of the team, whose love for her son trumps all. It's inspiring stuff, and genuinely moving.

Quinn shows new sides of himself as the Human Torch, and while he’s not the jockish ladies’ man many of you will fondly remember Chris Evans playing in the mid-2000s, he’s still having fun as the hot-headed, immature younger brother of Sue. This Johnny feels more like the version seen in Ryan North’s Fantastic Four run, and adds plenty of levity to proceedings (a Spider-Man team-up is a must). He's also whip smart and brave as hell, making Quinn the full package. As for Moss-Bachrach, despite being hidden beneath a layer of visual effects, he's a strong enough performer to ensure his personality shines through and does justice to a character whose portrayal on screen has never fully captured the spirit of what’s on the page. He’s an excellent Ben, and whether it's the wistful side of him as this man-turned-monster or the moment he finally says the line, you’ll quickly be 100% sold on what Moss-Bachrach brings to the table.

As for the villains, Julia Garner is sublime as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer and proves a commanding presence in a role that requires her to be quite emotionless for a big chunk of the movie, which, in itself, requires a strong actor to successfully deliver. Her screen time is limited beyond some staggering action scenes, but she's given a chance to shine in the second half of the movie and even gets (an admittedly brief) origin story. Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and my goodness, it’s impossible to imagine anyone else bringing this villain to life after hearing his voice come booming from the terrifying Eater of Worlds. Despite being an all-powerful big bad, Ineson successfully portrays Galactus as a layered, almost sympathetic figure who, cursed with an endless hunger, has become a tragic monster. Even so, he's still absolutely evil and terrifying. Ineson may not be as well-known as some of his co-stars, but you won’t be able to name any A-Lister who could do the villain justice with such aplomb.

Michael Giacchino’s score deserves a special mention because this might just be his finest work yet. The composer has already dreamed up iconic scores for countless superheroes and franchises, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps boasts music that’s every bit as rousing as the Avengers theme and likely destined to be forever associated with this team. It’s not just that memorable main theme either, because Giacchino’s work shines throughout the movie, adding gravitas to key scenes and enhancing the action playing out in front of us.

Saying "Marvel is back" feels redundant when we had Thunderbolts* a couple of months ago, Daredevil: Born Again shortly before that, and Deadpool & Wolverine last summer. However, The Fantastic Four: First Steps feels like it comes from a Marvel Studios firing on all cylinders, and is very much like an Infinity Saga movie in terms of its consistency across the board. The movie works, fires on all cylinders from beginning to end, and proves itself a masterful addition to the MCU mythos that finally brings these Imaginauts into the same conversation as the Avengers and X-Men. B-Listers no more, this team has found redemption in a non-stop fantastic adventure that gives the movie a high-stakes feel we know many of you feel has been lacking from several Multiverse Saga titles. Superman soared earlier this month, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the superhero event of the summer that demands to be watched on the biggest screen possible.

The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best. [⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐]