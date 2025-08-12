STAR TREK: Simon Pegg Praises Quentin Tarantino's "Batsh*t Crazy" Movie, But Isn't Sure Fans Would Like It

STAR TREK: Simon Pegg Praises Quentin Tarantino's &quot;Batsh*t Crazy&quot; Movie, But Isn't Sure Fans Would Like It

Scotty actor Simon Pegg has confirmed that he was given a breakdown of Quentin Tarantino's now-scrapped Star Trek movie plans, and calls it a "batsh*t crazy" idea that might not have been embraced by fans.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 12, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Trek
Source: Collider (via SFFGazette.com)

The news that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was planning to direct a Star Trek movie was met with surprise and excitement in equal measure by Trekkies. Star Trek 4 had completely stalled at the time, and his R-rated take on the franchise was bound to be unlike anything seen before. 

The project never came to fruition, with Paramount Pictures shifting focus to a new prequel movie with Andor filmmaker Toby Haynes attached to direct from a screenplay by Dark Shadows writer Seth Grahame-Smith.

The studio reportedly still intends to make the "final chapter" of the Chris Pine-led era of Star Trek movies, with Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) attached to write a new draft of that screenplay. As for Tarantino's scrapped plans, it reportedly boiled down to his desire to helm 10, and only 10, movies (and for whatever reason, he didn't want to conclude his career with Star Trek).

Appearing at the Fan Expo Boston on Saturday, Scotty actor Simon Pegg confirmed that he was given a breakdown of Tarantino's plans by producers J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber, and described it as "batshit crazy."

"That was what we call in the business batshit crazy," the actor said (via SFFGazette.com). "It was everything you would expect a Quentin Tarantino 'Star Trek' script to be. I think it would have been such an incredible sort of curio to see 'Star Trek' through his lens."

Pegg added, "I don’t know how it would have gone over with the fans, but it certainly would have been an interesting thing."

It's previously been reported that the movie would have taken place mostly on Earth in a 1930s gangster setting (likely taking inspiration from the seventeenth episode of Star Trek: The Original Series season 2, "A Piece of the Action").

In 2023, screenwriter Mark L. Smith confirmed that he'd penned a script based on Tarantino's story ideas and revealed that the filmmaker "started worrying about the number, his kind of unofficial number of films." 

He continued, "I remember we were talking, and he goes, 'If I can just wrap my head around the idea that Star Trek could be my last movie, the last thing I ever do. Is this how I want to end it?' And I think that was the bump he could never get across, so the script is still sitting there on his desk."

It's not clear what Tarantino's final movie will be, as he also scrapped plans to direct The Movie Critic. If and when his tenth and final movie does happen, it will follow Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Tarantino has never tackled a big-budget blockbuster, so it was hard to picture him taking charge of a property as beloved as Star Trek. The franchise has found great success on television in recent years, but hasn't been seen in theaters since 2016.

Are you disappointed that Tarantino's Star Trek movie failed to come to fruition? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 Is Getting A Puppet Episode And We Already Have A First Look
Related:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 Is Getting A Puppet Episode And We Already Have A First Look
STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Renewed For Season 5, Which Will Be Its Last
Recommended For You:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Renewed For Season 5, Which Will Be Its Last

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/12/2025, 1:38 PM


Star Trek is a burned-out franchise; should’ve made it anyway.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/12/2025, 1:41 PM
they would probably have to Released On Digital THIS WEEK in order for it to make any money.....because thats what you do when a movie is sooo successful

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/12/2025, 1:42 PM
@harryba11zack - Hey!
User Comment Image
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 8/12/2025, 1:43 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/12/2025, 1:46 PM
@harryba11zack - at this point you can call it a Direct To Video feature ….way to go Gunn
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/12/2025, 1:43 PM
Would have had a dozen shots of Uhura's feet
SpiderBloke2099
SpiderBloke2099 - 8/12/2025, 1:47 PM
Probably would've been shite anyway.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/12/2025, 1:49 PM
Kurtzman has killed Trek
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/12/2025, 1:50 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder