ANT-MAN Star Evangeline Lilly Reveals Concerning Health Update Following Accident: "I Do Have Brain Damage"

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly has revealed a concerning health update after recently suffering an accident during a trip to Hawaii.

Last May, Lilly took to social media to announce that she blacked out - the actress had previously revealed that she has experienced fainting spells since she was a child - and smashed her face on a boulder. The initial diagnosis was a concussion, a TBI, tooth damage, and facial bleeding/bruising, but it sounds like the situation may be a lot more serious than she realized at the time.

On Friday, January 2, the Lost star took to Instagram to share the following update with her fans.

“I’m entering into this new year, the Year of the Horse, with some bad news about my concussion. A lot of you asked how I’m doing. The results came back from the scans, and almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity. So I do have brain damage from the TBI and possibly other factors going on.”

“But now, my job is to get to the bottom of that with doctors and embark on the hard work of fixing it," Lilly continued. "Which, I’m not looking forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do. But that’s OK. My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025.”

Back in 2024, Lilly announced plans to step away from acting to focus on her humanitarian work.

"I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfilment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong."

We wish Evangeline all the best on her road to recovery.

