ANT-MAN Actor Paul Rudd Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About His Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang has become a staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following his debut in 2015's Ant-Man, the hero has appeared in three standalone films, and has had major supporting roles in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Lang was last seen in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He will be making his triumphant return to the franchise in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Now, Rudd has spoken about his role in what could be Earth's Mightiest Heroes' hardest fight. However, as has come to be expected from superhero actors, due to the strict secrecy surrounding comic book movies, his answer was incredibly straightforward. The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of his latest movie, Anaconda. Naturally, Avengers came up, and he was asked to describe what fans had in store with Doomsday. Rudd responded in his signature comedic style:

"Oh, it's exciting. I mean, that's, like, the most boring answer I could've possibly given you... and I'm giving it to you. Take it. Do with it what you will."

... Paul Rudd, we love you. You are our hero. Please, never change. Anyway, Entertainment Tonight also brought up that Rudd had gotten injured during the filming of Anaconda, while he was also getting ready for his Ant-Man return in Doomsday. Luckily, the actor stated he was in good health: "Oh, I'm fine. Yeah, yeah. There were no major injuries or anything like that."

When it comes to guarding Marvel Studios' secrets, Rudd can be considered a professional of sorts. Mere days before being officially announced to return in Avengers: Doomsday, Rudd was asked by Collider (during promotion for his then-new film, Death of a Unicorn) whether or not he would play Scott Lang in the movie or Secret Wars. Rudd replied: "As far as the Russos, they have my number. They know where I'm at, and that's all I can say. I don't really know how to play these things."

When asked if he'd be traveling to London soon (where Avengers: Doomsday shot), the actor stated: "Isn't everyone traveling to London soon now in this business?"

Furthermore—taking you, dear readers, on a time-capsule ride—prior to him being announced as Scott Lang, he was asked by Absolute Radio about his rumored involvement in Ant-Man. The actor dodged the question in a way that would make even the greatest of thespians jealous, simply stating: "Oh, that's all a rumor, man, sorry." When asked what he could say about the project, he replied: "Not that I know. Sorry."

Scott's role in Doomsday is particularly interesting, since his character defeated what was slated to be the franchise's next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, before Marvel Studios pivoted to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. To those outside of the comic book bubble, Ant-Man can seem (erroneously) like a silly character. In reality, he is one of the most powerful Avengers.

His powerset and mythology played an important role in Endgame, allowing Earth's Mightiest Heroes to figure out time travel, which ultimately allowed them to save the universe. His powers can be incredibly resourceful, so it's, frankly, quite exciting to see what he will be doing in this upcoming adventure.

Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What do you hope to see from Scott Lang in Doomsday? Do you think he'll return in Secret Wars? Let me know in the comments!