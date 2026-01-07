MISTER MIRACLE Showrunner Tom King Teases Imminent Casting Announcement And Pushing Boundaries Of Animation

Last June, DC Studios announced that it was moving forward with an adult animated TV series adapting Tom King and Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle.

The subversive comic book series picks up with a suicidal Scott Free infected by Darkseid's Anti-Life Equation, taking both the character and reader to some unexpected places on what proves to be a mind-bending, Jack Kirby-inspired adventure. It has the potential to make a great show, especially if it sticks closely to the source material.

Fortunately, King will serve as showrunner on Mister Miracle, while Gerads is involved with helping create the visual style of the series alongside the animation team.

Talking to Comic Geek Speak, King confirmed that the casting process is underway and teased an imminent announcement. He also hinted that we'll learn how the character fits into the wider DCU, something that makes sense when James Gunn has repeatedly said that actors who star in animated projects will also reprise their roles in live-action movies and series.

That means we should soon discover who will play the DCU's Big Barda, Darkseid, and more. Later, King pointed out that he's written every episode and is involved in everything from casting to directing the voice cast and even reviewing edits.

He also made a point of praising Gerad's "cutting-edge art," and said the aim with Mister Miracle is to "make the animation as good as what Mitch put in the comics." To make that happen, DC Studios is reportedly "pushing the limits of all animation to get that done with all that."

Animation is proving to be an important part of the DC Studios slate; Creature Commandos kicked off the DCU last year, while a Blue Beetle show is also in active development starring Xolo Maridueña.

Starfire!, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and DC Super Powers are in the works, but are expected to be aimed at a younger audience. The Dynamic Duo movie from Swaybox Studios will revolve around Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, but is expected to be an "Elseworlds" tale.

The series follows Scott Free, known worldwide as Mister Miracle, the greatest escape artist who ever lived. With his wife, Big Barda, Scott seemed to have built the perfect life on Earth, until everything began to unravel. As war erupts between the planets Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s adoptive father, Darkseid, has apparently obtained the Anti-Life Equation, a devastating force capable of dominating the universe.

With carnage escalating on both sides, Mister Miracle becomes the last hope to end the conflict and restore peace. But the power of the Anti-Life Equation might already be affecting Scott’s mind, distorting his reality and threatening the happiness he shares with Barda.

King is proving to be a major player in the new DCU. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on his and Bilquis Evely's comic book of the same name, while he's also one of the writers on the upcoming Lanterns TV series.