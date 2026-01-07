Marvel's Stormbreakers Transform Our Favorite Heroes (And A Villain) Into Iconic Monsters

This March, never-before-seen monsters will be let loose in the Marvel Universe, each brought to life by the extraordinary talents of Marvel's Stormbreaker artists.

The latest Stormbreaker Variant Cover collection, these "Marvel Monster Variant Covers" reimagine a Marvel hero—and, in one case, a supervillain—as classic monsters. From vampires and witches to mummies and ghosts, these dramatic pieces spotlight the Strombreakers' individual flair for the horror and macabre.

The covers coincide with the recent launch of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's Infernal Hulk, a new run where the Eldest, the spawn of the Mother of Horrors, has taken over the Hulk's body and is using it to usher in a new Age of Monsters.

The current class of Marvel's Stormbreakers include Alessandro Cappuccio (Ultimate Wolverine), Netho Diaz (X-Men), Simone Di Meo (X-Men of Apocalypse), Juan Frigeri (Ultimates), Gurihiru (Jeff the Land Shark), Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Endgame), Geoff Shaw (Wade Wilson: Deadpool), and Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men).

Chosen for their remarkable art, notable achievements, and boundless imagination when bringing the Marvel mythos to the page, these creators represent the future of comic book artistry and embody the raw talent to shatter the limits of visual storytelling.

First launched in 2020, Marvel's Stormbreakers evolved from Marvel's Young Guns program. Over the past 15 years, Marvel selected and recognised 36 up-and-coming artists who later illustrated some of Marvel’s greatest events, iconic series, and beyond, solidifying their place as luminaries in the industry. That included Steve McNiven, Jim Cheung, Sara Pichelli, Ryan Stegman, and more.

The closest we've come to seeing monsters like these in the MCU was with Disney+ Special Presentation Werewolf by Night. Not much has happened on that front since we met Jack Russell, Man-Thing, and Elsa Bloodstone, but Blade, Ghost Rider, and Midnight Sons are all expected to be released post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

You can take a closer look at each of these "Marvel Monster Variant Covers" below.

On Sale 3/4

X-Men #26 Marvel Monster Variant Cover By Gurihiru

On Sale 3/11

Alias: Red Band #1 Marvel Monster Variant Cover By Luciano Vecchio

Doctor Strange #4 Marvel Monster Variant Cover By Netho Diaz

On Sale 3/18

Black Panther: Intergalactic #4 Marvel Monster Variant Cover By Juan Frigeri

On Sale 3/25

Amazing Spider-Man #25 Marvel Monster Variant Cover By Jonas Scharf

Generation X-23 #2 Marvel Monster Variant Cover By Simone Di Meo

Knull #3 Marvel Monster Variant Cover By Geoff Shaw

Rogue #3 Marvel Monster Variant Cover By Alessandro Cappuccio