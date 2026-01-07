ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 First Look Released; Things Look Bleak For Spider-Man On Issue #4 And #5 Cover Reveals

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 First Look Released; Things Look Bleak For Spider-Man On Issue #4 And #5 Cover Reveals

Marvel Comics has shared the covers and a first look at Ultimate Endgame #2, on sale February 4. Plus, we have an official reveal of the Ultimate Endgame #4 and #5 covers.

By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2026
The final chapter of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe kicked off last week in Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson and Jonas Scharf. The opening chapter has since garnered critical acclaim for its pulse-pounding storytelling, stunning art, and its most shocking reveal...that the Maker has returned in a terrifying new form.

Today, fans can see all the available covers for Ultimate Endgame #2, arriving on February 4, along with a sneak peek at interior artwork. Plus, with Ultimate Endgame #1 now on stands, Mark Brooks' main cover for issue four, showing the Maker's new form, and issue five, the oversized final issue.

Things don't look good for Spider-Man on the front of the penultimate issue, and many fans have already picked up on the fact that Peter Parker is absent from the finale's cover art.

The Maker used time travel to create his ideal Earth by systematically preventing anyone from ever becoming a superhero and establishing a council of supervillains that ruled the world from the shadows. However, for the past two years, the Maker has been trapped inside The City, and while he’s been away, heroes have emerged, determined to fix the world.

In Ultimate Endgame #1, the heroes of the Ultimate Universe entered The City, where two thousand years have passed. There, they met Immortus, who turned out to be Howard Stark, Iron Lad's father, who had been trapped there as well. Immortus informed the group that The Maker was now more powerful than ever after he somehow merged with The City itself.

In Ultimate Endgame #2, the heroes continue their desperate search for a way to stop the Maker and change the fate of their universe forever. In the coming issues, the X-Men, Black Panther, Wolverine, and more will join the fight, all leading up to the cataclysmic showdown with The Maker in Ultimate Endgame #5.

Marvel Comics has stated that the Ultimate Universe will conclude with this event, so what that means for The Maker and these characters remains to be seen. 

For now, you can check out this first look at Ultimate Endgame #2, #4, and #5 below.

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 (OF 5)
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF
Cover by MARK BROOKS
Variant Cover by TONY DANIEL
Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON
Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT
Variant Cover by JONAS SCHARF
Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA
Foreshadow Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MOBILI
Homage Variant Cover by STONEHOUSE
On Sale 2/4

