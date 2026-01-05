RUMOR: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Chris Pratt Will Return As Star-Lord In TWO 2026 MCU Projects

RUMOR: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Chris Pratt Will Return As Star-Lord In TWO 2026 MCU Projects

Marvel Studios first teased plans for The Legendary Star-Lord to return at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it sounds like 2026 will be a big year for Chris Pratt's Peter Quill.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 05, 2026 08:01 AM EST

It's become clear in recent months that the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal last March featured only most of the movie's ensemble. That's evident from the now-confirmed return of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, not to mention rumours surrounding characters like Deadpool, Wolverine, and Spider-Man. 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ended with Peter Quill returning to Earth. He reunited with his grandfather, and a post-credits scene wrapped up with a title card promising us that the Legendary Star-Lord would return. 

As for the Guardians themselves, the team is now comprised of Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, Phyla, and Blurp. What the future holds in store for them isn't clear, but with Star-Lord back on Earth, fans have been eagerly awaiting his return. 

Well, we may have an update today from insider James Mack. He claims that the fan-favourite hero will appear in both VisionQuest and Avengers: Doomsday, suggesting there are big plans in place for the now-Earthbound superhero.

Last year, concept art from Avengers: Doomsday leaked online depicting Star-Lord and the White Vision as roommates. In hindsight, it appears to have been from VisionQuest (other pieces showcased Jocasta's robotic design). It's also worth noting that another piece showed Peter alongside Wong and the Young Avengers. 

It seems Star-Lord and Vision somehow end up living together in VisionQuest, before Peter meets Wiccan and Speed, and ultimately finds himself fighting alongside them and the rest of the future Champions. 

"I can't say, for fans of mine, where they'll see Star-Lord again, but I can tell them we made a promise at the end of [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 3 that the legendary Star-Lord will return, and he will return," Chris Pratt previously said. 

The actor later shared his take on not getting a chair by saying, "I don't know! I think it was, like, far off... They must have cut away from it. I don't know what happened. I don't know. It was there. I'm sure it was there."

We'd previously heard that Marvel Studios was considering a movie or TV series titled The Legendary Star-Lord. That's seemingly been put on hold, but there's clearly plenty more to come from this character in 2026 and beyond.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027. As for VisionQuest, Paul Bettany leads the series that's run by showrunner Terry Matalas. It debuts on Disney+ later this year.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #4 Rumored Description Reveals What To Expect Ahead Of Inevitable Leaks
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #4 Rumored Description Reveals What To Expect Ahead Of Inevitable Leaks
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Vin Diesel Dismissed From Sexual Battery Lawsuit Due To Legal Technicality
Recommended For You:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Vin Diesel Dismissed From Sexual Battery Lawsuit Due To Legal Technicality

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder