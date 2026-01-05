RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom Teams Up With [SPOILER]; Reason For X-MEN Universe Return Revealed

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom Teams Up With [SPOILER]; Reason For X-MEN Universe Return Revealed

A new Avengers: Doomsday rumour reveals that Doctor Doom's plan includes an unexpected team-up. We also have possible news on how the X-Meh Universe comes into play.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 05, 2026 03:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer still hasn't leaked online, but we do have some new details about the movie that may address at least a few unanswered questions. 

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene, we jumped five years into the future and found Doctor Doom kneeling before the young Franklin Richards, mask in hand. We've since heard a lot about Victor Von Doom pretending to be a hero, and at the very least, it seems he'll initially be an ally to Marvel's First Family.

According to @MyTimeToShineH, "In Avengers: Doomsday, Victor asks the Fantastic Four for help with the Incursions. They travel together to the MCU in their ship to warn everyone, then join forces to head to the X-Men Universe - the source of the next Incursion."

The insider adds, "They have to fix it before that universe destroys their own."

So, let's unpack that. The implication seems to be that Doom is known to the Fantastic Four and that he convinces them to help him stop their shared world from being destroyed in the next incursion.

That's why the heroes travel to the X-Men Universe—and presumably Earth-616 if Thunderbolts*'s tease was any indication—a reality we'd bet on The Avengers visiting when they finally track down the missing Monica Rambeau (who was left stranded there at the end of The Marvels). There's still a lot we don't know and many gaps in need of filling, but this might explain The Fantastic Four: First Steps' repeated nods to Latveria.

As for why Doom is pitting the Fantastic Four against the X-Men, that's likely part of his larger plan for the Multiverse. Remember, it's previously been reported that the villain will use magic to control a fleet of Sentinels.

While it's yet to leak online, you can find a rumoured description of the fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer here. The third one will be officially released tomorrow, but in the meantime, check out the Thor-centric sneak peek below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #4 Rumored Description Reveals What To Expect Ahead Of Inevitable Leaks
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #4 Rumored Description Reveals What To Expect Ahead Of Inevitable Leaks
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature The Big-Screen Debut Of This Fan-Favorite Disney+ Character - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature The Big-Screen Debut Of This Fan-Favorite Disney+ Character - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder