RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom Teams Up With [SPOILER]; Reason For X-MEN Universe Return Revealed

The fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer still hasn't leaked online, but we do have some new details about the movie that may address at least a few unanswered questions.

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene, we jumped five years into the future and found Doctor Doom kneeling before the young Franklin Richards, mask in hand. We've since heard a lot about Victor Von Doom pretending to be a hero, and at the very least, it seems he'll initially be an ally to Marvel's First Family.

According to @MyTimeToShineH, "In Avengers: Doomsday, Victor asks the Fantastic Four for help with the Incursions. They travel together to the MCU in their ship to warn everyone, then join forces to head to the X-Men Universe - the source of the next Incursion."

The insider adds, "They have to fix it before that universe destroys their own."

So, let's unpack that. The implication seems to be that Doom is known to the Fantastic Four and that he convinces them to help him stop their shared world from being destroyed in the next incursion.

That's why the heroes travel to the X-Men Universe—and presumably Earth-616 if Thunderbolts*'s tease was any indication—a reality we'd bet on The Avengers visiting when they finally track down the missing Monica Rambeau (who was left stranded there at the end of The Marvels). There's still a lot we don't know and many gaps in need of filling, but this might explain The Fantastic Four: First Steps' repeated nods to Latveria.

As for why Doom is pitting the Fantastic Four against the X-Men, that's likely part of his larger plan for the Multiverse. Remember, it's previously been reported that the villain will use magic to control a fleet of Sentinels.

While it's yet to leak online, you can find a rumoured description of the fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer here. The third one will be officially released tomorrow, but in the meantime, check out the Thor-centric sneak peek below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.