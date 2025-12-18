ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Star Walton Goggins Opens Up On Marvel's Missed Opportunity With Sonny Burch

It's common for fans to zero in on certain things in comic book movies that don't necessarily end up meaning much. Whether it's those devilish references in WandaVision or Mac Gargan's introduction in Spider-Man: Homecoming, MCU subplots that often appear important occasionally go nowhere.

Well, unless they're revisited years later, which is exactly what's happened with Mephisto in Ironheart and The Scorpion's upcoming return in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp, we met Sonny Burch, a black-market tech dealer who was intent on getting his hands on the Quantum Tunnel created by Hank Pym.

He was doing so on behalf of a mysterious "Benefactor," and fan theories about their identity ranged from Norman Osborn to The Leader and even M.O.D.O.K. As of now, Marvel Studios hasn't revisited either character, with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set almost entirely in the Quantum Realm (a decision that may have doomed the movie...and Kang the Conqueror).

Goggins' popularity has only increased in recent years, thanks to roles in The White Lotus and Fallout, but will Sonny Burch ever return? Talking to The Playlist, the Justified alum said he discussed the character's potential to grow with Ant-Man and The Wasp's director and made it clear he has no regrets, even if it was a one-and-done appearance.

"I've talked to Peyton about that," he started. "It's like, ah, f**k...there was something else there. It was never going to be my movie. I made a really good friend in Peyton. And I don’t want anything in my life to have changed."

It's a shame to see an actor as talented as Goggins sidelined in the MCU. Not making "The Benefactor" a bigger name from the comics feels like a missed opportunity, though that could always change somewhere down the line.

There were rumblings about Burch returning in Armor Wars, though that project—which has been a movie and TV show since it was first announced—has since fallen apart.

"For that particular question, you may have to wait a little bit longer," Reed said in 2022. "I love Sonny Burch, I love Walton Goggins, who I cast in the movie."

"But yes, he was definitely sort of working in service of someone. I don’t know that we’ll answer that in this movie, because we have a lot of story to tell in the Quantum Realm in this movie," he added. "I love that fans have theories about that."

What would you have liked to see from Sonny Burch and his mysterious employer in the Ant-Man franchise and beyond? As always, let us know your thoughts down in the comments section.