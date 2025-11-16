ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Concept Art Reveals A MUCH Better Design For M.O.D.O.K.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Concept Art Reveals A MUCH Better Design For M.O.D.O.K.

A concept artist who worked on Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has unveiled some of his early designs for M.O.D.O.K., and this would have been a lot better than what we saw in the movie.

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 16, 2025 02:11 PM EST

Though the movie does have its defenders, it's probably fair to say that 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qauntumania is generally viewed as a misfire for Marvel Studios, and M.O.D.O.K. wound up being one of the most widely lambasted aspects of the movie.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his allies encounter the "Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing" ("that's really M.O.D.O.F.K.") when they arrive in the Quantum Realm and land on Kang's (Jonathn Majors) radar. It's not long before he unmasks and reveals himself to be the first Ant-Man's villain, Darren Cross (complete with actor Corey Stoll's massive CG face), who somehow survived as a... giant head with baby arms and legs.

Kang discovered Cross after he was banished to the Quantum Realm, kitted him out with tech, and made him his henchman. Towards the end of the film, Cassie (Kathryn Newton) tells Darren to stop being a dick, so he does (if only she'd said that to Kang, eh?), and sacrifices himself to defeat his master and save the day.

It was always going to be difficult to adapt a character like M.O.D.O.K. for the screen (the fact that he looks silly is kind of the point), but for many fans, the version introduced in Quantumania simply looked a bit too ridiculous. Now, concept artist Constantine Sekeris has shared some of his early designs for the villain, and we think you'll agree that something like this probably would have worked a lot better.

Ant-Man 3 was released during a bit of a bad patch for the MCU, with the next instalment in the franchise, The Marvels, emerging as the lowest-grossing Marvel Studios film of all time. The studio would later announce a new "quality over quantity" initiative, with fewer movies and Disney+ shows released on a yearly basis.

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

The MCU threequel is now available to stream on Disney+.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Concept Art Reveals A Horrifying Yellowjacket/M.O.D.O.K. Hybrid
Related:

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Concept Art Reveals A Horrifying Yellowjacket/M.O.D.O.K. Hybrid
Jonathan Majors Wants To Return To The MCU As Kang: Disney, Marvel Studios, I Love Them
Recommended For You:

Jonathan Majors Wants To Return To The MCU As Kang: "Disney, Marvel Studios, I Love Them"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Mongrol
Mongrol - 11/16/2025, 2:33 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/16/2025, 2:35 PM
@Mongrol - User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 11/16/2025, 2:36 PM
@HashTagSwagg - hahahah
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/16/2025, 2:50 PM
@Mongrol - User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/16/2025, 3:02 PM
@Mongrol - looks like something from the Minions
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/16/2025, 2:34 PM
Isn't that Krang?!
How'd he end up in the MCU?
Fogs
Fogs - 11/16/2025, 2:35 PM
If it was "...For Objectivelly Killing Avengers" he could be called MODOFOKA
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/16/2025, 2:40 PM
Tbh , that version in the concept art could have worked if that’s the portrayal they wanted which was more scary & menacing but it seemed evident that they wanted him to be atleast somewhat comedic and moreso a pitiable character who is emotionally unstable , cruel but also just kinda pathetic to a sad degree…

Basically Cassie telling him not to be a dick essentially was her appealing to any shrewd of humanity left there which Kang didn’t have.

Granted I’m likely reading into like I squally do but still , I found Cross’s MODOK enjoyable as he was aswell as the film to an extent (though it wasn’t great or anything).

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 11/16/2025, 2:51 PM
This is just like the Leader situation. They had the perfect design, but then decided to grab defeat from the jaws of victory instead.

User Comment Image
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 11/16/2025, 3:00 PM
They wanted it to look more like the actor. Maybe he insisted or wouldn't come back. Who knows?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder