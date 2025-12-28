New SUPERGIRL TV Spot Teases A Wild Ride For Milly Alcock's Spunky Kara Zor-El

A new TV spot for Craig Gillespie's Supergirl has surfaced online. Based on the subtitles, this appears to originate from Japan.

While the teaser doesn’t offer much in the way of new footage, it does communicate a fast, frenetic energy that likely serves as a clear signal of the tone and overall vibe being shaped by Gillespie and James Gunn’s go-to DC Studios screenwriter, Ana Nogueira.

A new TV Spot for ‘𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗚𝗜𝗥𝗟’ 🌀



Flying to theaters June 26, 2026. pic.twitter.com/bM7QRc3Rh2 — DCU PRIME TV (@DCUPRIMETV) December 28, 2025

Upon first discussing the Supergirl film, DCU co-chair James Gunn previously stated, "We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life."

As most DC fans are already aware, the upcoming film draws heavy inspiration from writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely’s acclaimed 2021 Supergirl comic run, later collected in the trade paperback (TPB) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

In the TPB, Kara is celebrating her birthday on a distant planet with a red sun. She travels there with Krypto, with the intent to use her weakened state (due to the red sun) to get drunk. While there, she comes across Ruthye, a young girl who is looking to hire a mercenary to avenge the death of her father.

Before Ruthye can find help, the killers responsible track her down, intent on finishing what they started and erasing her entire bloodline. Supergirl and Krypto intervene to protect the girl, but the confrontation comes at a cost as Krypto is injured by an arrow coated in a deadly poison during the fight.

Though Kara is none too keen to accept a quest fueled by vengeance, she ultimately agrees to accompany Ruthye as her motivation is ultimately more practical than moral, as The Last Daughter of Krypton needs a sample of the rare poison used in the attack in order to save Krypto’s life.

The Craig Gillespie-directed film sees Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El / Supergirl following up on her humorous cameo in Superman, alongside a supporting cast that also includes Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as the infamous badboy space mercenary, Lobo.

The script was penned by Ana Nogueira, who is also writing/developing a Teen Titans movie and a Wonder Woman film for DC Studios.