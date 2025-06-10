James Gunn Announces That A WONDER WOMAN Movie Is Officially In Development For The DCU

James Gunn Announces That A WONDER WOMAN Movie Is Officially In Development For The DCU

DC Studios is beginning to round out The Trinity, as James Gunn reveals that Wonder Woman also has a film in development, along with the forthcoming Superman and Brave and the Bold.

By MarkJulian - Jun 10, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Source: EW

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has officially confirmed a new Wonder Woman movie is indeed in the works. This standalone project will exist separately from the previously announced Paradise Lost series for HBO Max.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn provided an update on the Amazonian princess's cinematic future. "Wonder Woman's a separate thing, slow moving, but it's moving," Gunn stated. "We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

This news aligns with earlier comments from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who had identified Superman, Supergirl, Batman, and Wonder Woman as the four foundational pillars of the new DCU. Gunn corroborated this vision, noting, "I think that's accurate, actually. I think that he got that from something I said." He clarified that while these four characters are "incredibly important," they won't be the only focus. "Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we're dealing with the other two."

Given that Superman has a film set to hit theaters in a just a few weeks and Supergirl just wrapped filming, Gunn is obviously feeling good about where things stand with the DCU's kryptonian cousins and less so about Batman and Wonder Woman.

While details on the plot, director, or star remain under wraps, this confirmation signals a clear path forward for Diana Prince on the big screen, ensuring her continued prominence within the evolving DC cinematic universe.

Gunn also confirmed that he's yet to cast Wonder Woman, but one has to think he's potentially writing the script himself. Just recently, he teased that he was working on the script for a previously unannounced DCU project and given the timing, things certainly line up.

Somewhat recently, it's been revealed by DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran that The AuthoritySwamp ThingBooster Gold, and Waller have all been put on the back burner for various reasons, while other projects not originally part of the slate announcement, like Teen Titans, are moving to the forefront.

As for where things stand with the full DCU slate, here's a quick rundown:

  • Creature Commandos animated TV series 
  • Waller live-action tv series 
  • Superman: Legacy live-action movie 
  • Lanterns live-action TV series
  • The Authority live-action movie
  • Wonder Woman live-action movie
  • Paradise Lost live-action TV series
  • The Brave and the Bold live-action movie
  • Booster Gold live-action TV series
  • Teen Titans live-action movie
  • Sgt. Rock live-action movie
  • Bane and Deathstroke team-up movie
  • Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow live-action movie
  • Swamp Thing live-action movie
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/10/2025, 12:32 PM
Superman, Lois and Luthor look like great casting.

Hopefully Wonder Woman will be a same.

Strong, Built, Tall, Feminine, tough, Black hair, blue eyes and a bad ass.

Sadly the best Wonder Woman we have ever had was Lynda Carter from the 70s TV series and Hollywood has been unable to replicate or improve on that.
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 6/10/2025, 1:20 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - Fully agree except Wonder Woman should have a great ass :P
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/10/2025, 1:22 PM
@DarthMauve - Joss Whedon would agree.
Pampero
Pampero - 6/10/2025, 12:33 PM
Black Wonder Woman is coming...
Humperdink
Humperdink - 6/10/2025, 1:23 PM
@Pampero -

You mean Nu'Bia from the Wonder Woman comics?

Cool, she'd be an interesting addition to the DCU. She's come a long way since her 70's intro.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/10/2025, 12:33 PM
Do it Disney

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/10/2025, 12:41 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/10/2025, 1:09 PM
@HashTagSwagg - who even IS that?…
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/10/2025, 1:35 PM
@UltimaRex - Snow White, hard to tell without the mole.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/10/2025, 12:35 PM
Development just means they are working on it. Some properties that are in development will never reach screens, as it should be. Only the ones that they get right will get made. Sgt Rock and a bunch of the other stuff may never hit theaters but WW is a key piece and will get far more resources than something like Bane and Whoever.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/10/2025, 12:53 PM
@Goldboink - Superman needs to be a homerun to be the proof of concept WB needs for this new DCU. As of right now they don't have a definitive property yet.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/10/2025, 1:16 PM
@SonOfAGif -
Truth. He's the foundation of the DCU and this one needs to be a huge big titted hit. They need to have that moment where everyone in the theater spontaneously cheers.

User Comment Image
TheJoker13
TheJoker13 - 6/10/2025, 1:25 PM
@SonOfAGif - False, we have Peacemaker 😎
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/10/2025, 1:43 PM
@TheJoker13 - Peacemaker Season 1 isn't part of the DCU. Peacemaker Season 2 releases in August, One month after Superman. So no. The DCU does not have a definitive property for the general audience to sell the idea to.
Kurban
Kurban - 6/10/2025, 12:35 PM
Maybe we can finally get a Greek actress
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 12:40 PM
Cool , that’s good to hear…

Monica Barbaro for Diana/Wonder Woman!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 6/10/2025, 1:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - one of my top choices as well as elizabeth debicki and adria arjona. Katy obrien is another strong choice. If monica doesnt get diana, would love to see her as zatanna or selina. I think she would crush those roles.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 1:13 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - Adria Arjonacould be good too

Can’t see Debicki as Diana , maybe like a villain moreso such as Veronica Cale

Katy O Brien could be a good Big Barda imo.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/10/2025, 12:42 PM
Hopefully we see elements of this Diana
User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/10/2025, 12:44 PM
My favorite Wonder Woman casting….

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/10/2025, 12:45 PM
Finally!

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/10/2025, 12:47 PM
Good, the sooner we get the TRINITY established in this universe the better,
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/10/2025, 12:48 PM
The future is finally looking bright for DC on film.

2025: Superman
2026: Supergirl
2027: Batman II
2028: Wonder Woman (hopefully)
2029: Green Lantern (if the series is a success).
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 6/10/2025, 12:50 PM
I wonder if she exists in this world already. I’m assuming she does as far as people knowing who she is and maybe there already being a justice league. The first Wonder Woman movie was really good. She’s the hardest one to get right. Batman would be easy for Gunn.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/10/2025, 12:53 PM
@Thebronxknight - I'd say everyone besides Batman is hard to get right, for the simple fact that Batman has had so many movies that everyone knows what works and what doesn't with him.
PC04
PC04 - 6/10/2025, 12:51 PM
Rhea Ripley for Wonder Woman. =)
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/10/2025, 1:01 PM
The problem with casting WW is getting the age right. All of the actresses who are fan picks(Eiza González, Adria Arjona, Ana de Armas, etc) are all in their mid-late 30’s. If you look at De Armas in Balleria and Kirby in Fantastic Four-they’re at that awkward point where their age is finally starting to show.

They almost have to go with an actress who is in her late 20’s/early early 30’s at the latest if they wanna cast someone who can play Diana for the next 10 years.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/10/2025, 1:02 PM
I got to hand it to Gunn! To put out that a Wonder Woman film is in development (as opposed to green lit) actually means nothing. But it will sure pull attention to the DCU to give the illusion of progress as he tries to build momentum for his upcoming Superman film. I am not sure it will make a difference but timing is well played.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/10/2025, 1:05 PM
Yay, Gadot's contract finally expired!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/10/2025, 1:10 PM
JAMES GUNNS Wonder Woman in development. I wonder how he can apply his cringe edgelord-ness to this property
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/10/2025, 1:19 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - “ I wonder how he can apply his cringe edgelord-ness to this property”

Who was that one director that had Wonder Woman brutalizing people during an heist and then comforting a child immediately after? Even Whedon knew better about that scene.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/10/2025, 1:25 PM
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/10/2025, 1:37 PM
@Lisa89 - I don’t know if this is directed at me considering what I said, I’m no defender of Whedon and he’s a terrible person. Speaking from the handling of JL, the Snyder Cut is a better movie…..even if it’s still structurally all over the place and easily could have been shortened.

That said, some of the edits Whedon made were for the better, regardless. Like editing the said Wonder Woman scene I brought up. SteviesRightFoo says Gunn is some cringe edgelord. Snyder thought it was a good idea to have the pillar of compassion, Wonder Woman, murder a group of people in front of kids and then comfort them after like everything is all ok.

I don’t care who here likes or dislikes whichever director, but Zack Snyder misunderstood all these characters on the most fundamental level, and if any of the ones named is some kind of edgelord, well……
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/10/2025, 1:42 PM
Ah you know what…I just remembered the WW/ Flash scene…

Welp, he did objectify her. No denying that.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/10/2025, 1:14 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - If you're gonna post Adrianne Palicki Wondy, at least use a decent image.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2025, 1:25 PM
That’s great did he have announce from this day until he picks someone play Wonder Woman stupid casting posts be every where YouTube twitter movie news sites all most of racist castings be proved wrong what Hollywood has picked be Wonder Woman look at choices for fanatic four , valkery , and kang not one fan casting came true of them
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/10/2025, 1:33 PM
Get ready, y'all!

RUMOR: Sydney Sweeney being considered for Wonder Woman in James Gunn's DCU
RUMOR: Daisy Ridley being considered for Wonder Woman in James Gunn's DCU
RUMOR: Rachel Zegler being considered for Wonder Woman in James Gunn's DCU
RUMOR: Olivia Rodrigo being considered for Wonder Woman in James Gunn's DCU
RUMOR: Dakota Johnson being considered for Wonder Woman in James Gunn's DCU
RUMOR: Emma Stone being considered for Wonder Woman in James Gunn's DCU
RUMOR: Dakota Fanning being considered for Wonder Woman in James Gunn's DCU
RUMOR: Zendaya being considered for Wonder Woman in James Gunn's DCU
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/10/2025, 1:37 PM
@Clintthahamster - sounds about right
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/10/2025, 1:38 PM
@Clintthahamster - All from MTTSH!
