James Gunn Announces That A WONDER WOMAN Movie Is Officially In Development For The DCU

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has officially confirmed a new Wonder Woman movie is indeed in the works. This standalone project will exist separately from the previously announced Paradise Lost series for HBO Max.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn provided an update on the Amazonian princess's cinematic future. "Wonder Woman's a separate thing, slow moving, but it's moving," Gunn stated. "We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

This news aligns with earlier comments from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who had identified Superman, Supergirl, Batman, and Wonder Woman as the four foundational pillars of the new DCU. Gunn corroborated this vision, noting, "I think that's accurate, actually. I think that he got that from something I said." He clarified that while these four characters are "incredibly important," they won't be the only focus. "Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we're dealing with the other two."

Given that Superman has a film set to hit theaters in a just a few weeks and Supergirl just wrapped filming, Gunn is obviously feeling good about where things stand with the DCU's kryptonian cousins and less so about Batman and Wonder Woman.

While details on the plot, director, or star remain under wraps, this confirmation signals a clear path forward for Diana Prince on the big screen, ensuring her continued prominence within the evolving DC cinematic universe.

Gunn also confirmed that he's yet to cast Wonder Woman, but one has to think he's potentially writing the script himself. Just recently, he teased that he was working on the script for a previously unannounced DCU project and given the timing, things certainly line up.

Somewhat recently, it's been revealed by DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran that The Authority, Swamp Thing, Booster Gold, and Waller have all been put on the back burner for various reasons, while other projects not originally part of the slate announcement, like Teen Titans, are moving to the forefront.

As for where things stand with the full DCU slate, here's a quick rundown: