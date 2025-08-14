Spidey Hitches A Ride On The Punisher's Battle Van In New SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos - SPOILERS

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to wrap its Glasgow shoot today, and it appears filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is ending things in style with the official MCU debut of The Punisher's Battle Van. We saw a version of that on Netflix, of course, and this one places Frank Castle's logo front and centre on the hood.

Spidey was spotted riding on the front of the vehicle, despite reports that he chases his fellow vigilante through the streets of New York when he takes control of a tank.

A video has also surfaced, showing Spider-Man and The Punisher pursuing that armoured vehicle, so Frank either takes control of it later on, or the claims that he's driving it were, in fact, incorrect. We're leaning towards the latter, meaning the person behind the wheel is once again a mystery to us.

While we can't say for sure what's happening here, the implication seems to be that Spider-Man and The Punisher are working together at this point in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. On the page, Peter Parker is typically disgusted by Frank's violent war on crime, so we'd bet on them being reluctant allies, at best (though Daredevil has seemingly come to terms with The Punisher's nature).

Throughout his war against crime, the Punisher has used many Battle Vans as his main means of transportation. The first of these was designed by the Mechanic, and later models were built by Microchip.

The Battle Vans were used in many different missions, and also carried many weapons to aid in the Punisher's war on crime. Rumour has it this movie will feature Frank using new, advanced weaponry to help him face far more powerful threats than regular street thugs.

Check out these latest photos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X post below.

pic.twitter.com/78LqVFShNX — Cosmic Media (@cosmicmmedia) August 14, 2025 The Punisher van chasing an armoured vehicle on the set of SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY



Via KT perspective pic.twitter.com/39yj0mLXWZ — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) August 14, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear (there are lots of sinister possibilities).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.