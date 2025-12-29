RUMOR: Here's When The First Full AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Will Be Released

Marvel Studios' unique approach to marketing Avengers: Doomsday means that, by next weekend, we'll have had four minute-long teasers for the movie ahead of its release next December.

Each has focused on specific characters; the first confirmed Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers, while the second promised a far more serious take on Thor.

The latest gave us a first look at the X-Men, which has significantly increased excitement for the movie. However, what we haven't had is a traditional trailer.

One could have quite easily been attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash earlier this month. We'd have discussed and dissected it for a few days, and by now, all eyes would have shifted to the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser. Instead, thanks to leaks and well-timed official drops, Avengers: Doomsday has dominated the conversation for nearly the whole of December.

We know many of you are eager to get a traditional trailer, and TrailerTrack brings word today that we can expect it to be released during Super Bowl LX on February 8.

They believe it will be a "massive event," and this definitely wouldn't be the first time that an upcoming Avengers movie has been spotlighted during the Big Game. Paying for a pricey TV spot during the annual sporting event is a great way to reach the general audience and create strong buzz online among fans.

Chances are the big Doctor Doom reveal is being saved for this teaser because, as of now, we don't expect the Multiverse Saga's new big bad to be highlighted in the final tease set for release next weekend.

What are you hoping to see in the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer? Let us know down in the comments section.

There's no question whatsoever from what we're hearing at this point that the AVENGERS DOOMSDAY full trailer will debut during the Super Bowl. It will be a MASSIVE event. pic.twitter.com/SxCQXigd8M — TrailerTrack (@trailertrack) December 28, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.