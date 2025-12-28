AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Third Teaser Trailer Leaks Online And Shows Comic-Accurate Cyclops Battling [SPOILER]

"Death comes for us all, that’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t are you prepared to die, the question is who would you be when you close your eyes?" - Magneto, Avengers: Doomsday

The third Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer has now leaked in its entirety, and if you had any doubts about what the Russo Brothers are cooking up, this should help ease your mind.

Taking us into what appears to be the ruins of the X-Mansion, the classic "Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters" sign is shown amid the rubble, before we find Professor X and Magneto in the middle of a game of chess.

The two old friends place their hands together in a brotherly gesture, and we see Charles Xavier in his classic "X" wheelchair (like the one in the original X-Men movies, not Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). Magneto, meanwhile, appears to have long hair and a beard.

We're then taken to a battlefield, where a bloodied Cyclops removes his visor and allows his optic blasts to shoot into the sky. A Sentinel can be seen walking in the background, hinting that Scott Summers is the last mutant left standing.

The teaser ends with, "The X-Men Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday," and another countdown to the movie's release next December.

Between the nostalgia, Cyclops' comic-accurate costume, and the presence of Sentinels, all signs point to the Russo Brothers giving fans exactly what they want from this movie. As for where these scenes fit into Avengers: Doomsday, that's up for debate, but all does not appear well in the X-Men's reality.

Watch the latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer in the players below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.