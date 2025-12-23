RUMOR: DAREDEVIL Star [SPOILER] Will Make MCU Return In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

It was recently reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature a character from Marvel Television's Netflix TV shows. Several actors from that era of storytelling returned for Daredevil: Born Again, including Jon Bernthal, who is confirmed to appear in the next Spider-Man movie.

Now, we have news on the familiar face who is set to enter Peter Parker's orbit. According to Daniel Richtman, Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as Claire Temple, a.k.a. the MCU's Night Nurse.

The character debuted in Daredevil Season 1, and tended to the Man Without Fear after he was wounded in battle. She soon became the connective tissue between each Netflix show, racking up appearances in Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

In the wake of Defenders, Claire moved in with Luke; however, their romantic relationship ended when Power Man started heading down a dark route as Harlem's vigilante and eventual crime boss.

It would make sense for The Punisher to take a wounded Spider-Man to Claire, especially now that the wall-crawler is a street-level superhero. The Ahsoka star's return to the MCU is exciting, though we're sure many of you will be frustrated that Charlie Cox's Daredevil still hasn't been added to Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Whatever happens in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 seemingly closes the door on that, though Marvel Studios must be aware of the demand from fans. With that in mind, we'd bet on 'ol Hornhead swinging into action alongside Spidey in Spider-Man 5.

Avengers: Secret Wars is also a very real possibility for a team-up!

"Yeah, I’d be super curious, but I’m just so stoked for everybody, though. It’s been a long time coming," Dawson said of a possible MCU return in 2022. "I was really excited to know that all of our shows are actually part of the MCU now, with Charlie [Cox] and Vincent [D’Onofrio] coming over into these different projects now."

"So, yeah, 18 episodes [of Daredevil: Born Again]? I’m there!" the actress enthused. "Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, they know where I am."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.