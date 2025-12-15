RUMOR: Charlie Cox's Daredevil Will Finally Return To The Big Screen In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has repeatedly expressed interest in appearing in an Avengers movie and seems legitimately disappointed not to have received the call from Marvel Studios to assemble alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

While his surprise "official" MCU debut came in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor isn't expected to be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That's despite fans making it very clear that they want to see the Man Without Fear fighting alongside the web-slinger.

Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige can't be oblivious to this demand from fans, and with Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 confirmed for a 2027 release, it's possible that then will be a better time for this character to transition to the big screen.

Well, in news that we're sure will excite many of you, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that Daredevil will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. Unfortunately, we're not expecting Ben Affleck to reprise the role (he reportedly already turned down Deadpool & Wolverine, remember).

With a movie as big as Avengers: Secret Wars, it should be all hands on deck, and the hope now is that the Russo Brothers will find a memorable role for a character whose big-screen return is long overdue.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to be a street-level adventure and Daredevil seemingly on his way back to theaters, a team-up with Spidey in the wall-crawler's fifth movie is looking increasingly likely.

Cox appeared at GalaxyCon New Orleans in September and was asked how he would feel about the Man Without Fear joining the ranks of the New Avengers. "That’s so funny. That’s a really good question," he replied. "I think Matt Murdock would kind of think about it."

Cox, however, hedged his bets by adding, "He’s a lone wolf; he likes to work by himself. He’s a reluctant kind of team-up guy, I think. A bit like Frank Castle is. [I] would be absolutely thrilled. I would be chomping at the bit to do that."

Another rumour doing the rounds today comes from @MyTimeToShineH, who reports that Marvel Studios is once again developing Strange Academy. As a reminder, that was set to revolve around Wong and the MCU's young sorcerers like Zelma Stanton and America Chavez.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Sadie Sink, Benedict Cumberbatch, Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Bettany, and Hayley Atwell.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.