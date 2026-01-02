AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer #3 Featuring The X-MEN Now Playing In Theaters; Rumored Trailer #4 Dialogue Leaks

We're sure a lot of you have already seen the leaked version (a pretty decent quality bootleg did the rounds online), but if you want to catch the third teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on the big screen, now is the time to head to your local theater.

After debuting in parts of Europe earlier in the week, the X-Men-centric Doomsday teaser is now officially playing ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash in North America.

The vignette begins with a voiceover from Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto: "Death comes for us all, that's all I know for sure. The question isn't are you prepared to die, the question is, who would you be when you close your eyes?" We then see Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart) share an embrace with his old frenemy, and the teaser ends with Cyclops (James Marsden) unleashing a powerful optic blast into the sky.

It's pretty damn epic... but can it be topped by the fourth teaser?

Though not confirmed, the next Doomsday trailer is believed to focus on The Fantastic Four and the Wakandans, and some dialogue has supposedly "leaked."

We wouldn't put too much stock in this as it seems a little early for this kind of info to find its way online, but the scene is said to feature Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) asking Shuri (Letitia Wright) for help in locating his son, Franklin, who was seemingly taken by Doctor Doom at the end of First Steps.

“They say no problem on this Earth is beyond your mind. On my world, that burden was mine to bear. But I have exhausted every solution, and my child is still gone. We need your help.”

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.