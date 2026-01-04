SHANG-CHI Star Simu Liu Endorses Melissa Barrera For DCU's Wonder Woman: "She's A Total Badass"

SHANG-CHI Star Simu Liu Endorses Melissa Barrera For DCU's Wonder Woman: &quot;She's A Total Badass&quot;

The DCU's Wonder Woman is expected to debut in Man of Tomorrow before starring in an Ana Nogueira-penned solo movie, but is Melissa Barrera (Scream) a good fit for Diana Prince? Simu Liu thinks so.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 04, 2026 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman
Source: JoBlo.com

At the end of 2023, Spyglass Entertainment announced that they had fired lead star Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 following comments she made on social media about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The decision was met with a largely negative response from fans of the slasher series, and co-lead Jenna Ortega then also decided to step away from the horror franchise. Director Christopher Landon followed, and in what now promises to be a nostalgia-heavy next chapter, the spotlight has shifted to Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott and her daughter. 

Given the support Barrera received from fans and her fellow actors, her career hasn't suffered too much of a setback since being dropped from Scream 7. In fact, she remains a fan-favourite choice for the role of Wonder Woman in the DCU (the hero is expected to debut in James Gunn's upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow).

Doing the rounds to promote Peacock's The Copenhagen Test alongside Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, Barrera received her co-star's endorsement to follow Gal Gadot as the new Diana Prince. 

"James Gunn or anybody else out there, I think she really pushes herself," Liu started, adding, "There were a couple of moments during stunt training where I was like 'That’s Wonder Woman-esque.' I don’t know who’s watching or listening to this interview, but I just think she’s a total badass."

Liu's comments have quickly spread on social media, and there does appear to be a fair bit of excitement among DC fans surrounding the possibility of Barrera playing the Amazon.

Gunn is no stranger to controversy after resurfaced Tweets from several years earlier led to Disney firing him from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (he was eventually re-hired after widespread backlash), so we can't imagine he'd object to Barrera auditioning. Recently, we got an update on the type of actress the filmmaker is looking for to fill this role.

Last April, Barrera herself weighed in on the Wonder Woman fan-casts. "A friend that told me that. He's on Twitter. I haven't been on Twitter in a really long time, but he told me a year ago or something like that. I was like, 'Oh interesting.' I think it's nice because of what the character represents."

"I think whoever gets the role, I just hope that they can embody the essence of the character because I think that those movies, whether they're Marvel or DC, their reach is so big," she continued. "Those artists who get those roles will inevitably get a built-in fanbase and have the eyes and the ears of so many people."

"I think that it would be nice if they did something actually positive with the influence that they have to at least be a good example of the kind of human being that you wanna be in the world, instead of just using it for self-serving purposes," Barrera concluded. 

We'll see what happens, but you can watch our 2022 interview with the Scream franchise alum in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
VIKINGS: VALHALLA Star Frida Gustavsson Confirms Interest In Playing The DCU's Wonder Woman
Related:

VIKINGS: VALHALLA Star Frida Gustavsson Confirms Interest In Playing The DCU's Wonder Woman
WONDER WOMAN Writer Jason Fuchs Details Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Featuring Darkseid's Son Kalibak
Recommended For You:

WONDER WOMAN Writer Jason Fuchs Details Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Featuring Darkseid's Son Kalibak

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder