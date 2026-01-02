RUMOR: New Details About The Type Of Actress James Gunn Wants For The DCU's WONDER WOMAN Revealed

RUMOR: New Details About The Type Of Actress James Gunn Wants For The DCU's WONDER WOMAN Revealed

With Wonder Woman rumoured to make her DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow, a few more details about the type of actresses being looked at for Diana Prince have just been revealed.

By JoshWilding - Jan 02, 2026 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

With it looking increasingly likely that Wonder Woman will make her DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow, James Gunn's upcoming Superman sequel, all eyes are now on who DC Studios chooses to fill the role.

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has been tasked with penning a Wonder Woman movie's screenplay, and while no story details have been revealed, we wouldn't be remotely surprised if Tom King's current run is used as inspiration (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the basis for Supergirl, while he's also adapting his stellar Mister Miracle series for animation). 

Gunn has said that a casting announcement won't be made this month, but stopped short of debunking the Wonder Woman rumours. Now, @MyTimeToShineH has weighed in to say that DC Studios is indeed "looking at every young 'hot' (as in, upcoming) actress for the new female lead in Man of Tomorrow." 

However, the studio has some specific requirements in that they need her to be "tall, [in her] 20s, and have fighting skills." The height requirement is interesting, as there aren't many (any?) actresses out there who have the same physique as the comic book Diana Prince. 

Wonder Woman being on the younger side is a relief, especially with the DCU choosing older actors for characters like Hal Jordan and Guy Gardner (both of whom are a little more youthful on the page). Batman is currently expected to be a father to Damian Wayne, suggesting he'll also be in his 40s. A Diana in her 20s—along with 32-year-old David Corenswet as Superman—means we'll still have a Trinity that, overall, skews younger.

Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman in the DCU, and following Diana's action-packed introduction in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the character took centre stage the next year in Wonder Woman

Patty Jenkins was at the helm of the movie, which received widespread critical acclaim and ultimately grossed $823 million at the worldwide box office. Wonder Woman 1984 followed in 2020, and despite initially very positive reviews, it slipped into "Rotten" territory and, hobbled by the pandemic, made only $169 million. 

There were tentative plans for Wonder Woman 3—a movie which was set to focus on the Amazon in the present day—but those fell by the wayside when DC Studios was formed. Paradise Lost, a DCU-set TV series set on Themyscira long before Diana was born, seems to have similarly been put to one side for now.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. We recently learned that Lars Eidinger will play the movie's big bad, Brainiac.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

