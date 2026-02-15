WONDER WOMAN: Adria Arjona Rumored To Be James Gunn's "No. 1 Choice" To Play The DCU's Diana

Andor and Hit Man star Adria Arjona has been a popular fan-pick to play the DCU's new Wonder Woman for a while, and it sounds like DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn may be in agreement.

According to DeuxMoi, Arjona is Gunn's "No. 1 choice" to play our next big-screen take on Diana in the movie that's currently in development from Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira (as far as we know, no director is attached).

DeuxMoi is primarily known for sharing celebrity gossip, but the account has posted some movie-related scoops that have turned out to be accurate in the past. They first mentioned that Barry Keoghan was being considered for the Joker role in Matt Reeves' The Batman, and that Lady Gaga was up for Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel, so there might well be some truth to this.

Here's what Gunn had to say about potentially casting Arjona as Diana last year.

“I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman. She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.” Gunn continued, “She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her.”

Of course, even if Gunn is considering Arjona for the Wonder Woman role, there's nothing to say that she's actually in talks or will ultimately land the gig - although the actress does seem interested in suiting-up as the iconic Amazonian hero.

While signing autographs at the Mexico City premiere of A Minecraft Movie last year, Arjona was asked about the "rumor" that she might be in line to play Wonder Woman. The actress shrugged, before gesturing to her phone and asking fans to "write about it... help me" (loosely translated).

During a 2025 interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn responded to a report that Wonder Woman is being "fast-tracked," and while he somewhat downplayed the notion that the project is anywhere close to entering production, he did confirm that the movie is a priority for DC Studios.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking. [Laughs.] I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days. So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."