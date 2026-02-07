PARADISE LOST Reportedly "Dead" At DC Studios As Focus Shifts To WONDER WOMAN Reboot

When DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate three years ago, one of the most surprising projects was a TV show titled Paradise Lost.

While both Superman and Batman were promised big-screen reboots, there was no mention of Wonder Woman. Few details were revealed beyond it exploring Themyscira's past long before Diana Prince was born (Game of Thrones was said to be an inspiration).

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran may live to regret the day they announced that slate, especially as The Brave and the Bold, The Authority, Swamp Thing, Waller, and Booster Gold have either fallen apart or found themselves stuck in development hell.

However, several other movies and TV shows are being developed, including Clayface, Man of Tomorrow, Blue Beetle, DC Crime, and Mister Miracle (the Sgt. Rock movie has seemingly fallen by the wayside).

Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira has been tasked with writing a Wonder Woman movie, so where does that leave Paradise Lost? Well, it's not good news for those of you looking forward to the series.

According to John Rocha, "Sources are telling me that DC was meeting with writers for Paradise Lost, was taking pitches for Paradise Lost, but they've been informed that the project is dead. Paradise Lost is dead. [It] will not be happening as a TV show. And not dead in the sense of like, well, they're just going to wait for a script."

"They're being told, these writers and these people who've pitched storylines for Paradise Lost to be the showrunners or the writers on Paradise Lost, they've been told that this project is now dead, no longer an active development. Dead. And that is a massive bit of news because I think a lot of people felt that it was a little weird that you were going to do a Themyscira show but not have Wonder Woman in it."

It was last summer when we first learned of plans for Nogueira to write a Wonder Woman reboot. She's someone James Gunn and Peter Safran clearly have a lot of faith in, as this will mark the playwright's third DCU project.

Nogueira first came to our notice when she was tapped by Warner Bros. to write a Supergirl movie, spinning out of 2023's The Flash. Sasha Calle was dumped from the role when DC Studios was formed, but Gunn and Safran immediately hired her to pen his vision for Supergirl.

Nogueira also wrote Teen Titans for DC Studios, which has yet to be officially greenlit. Now, it seems the studio wants the writer to prioritise bringing Diana Prince back to theaters, something Gunn and Safran arguably should have been doing three years ago.

As for Paradise Lost, it never generated much in the way of excitement, so we're sure most of you will be happy to see the focus shift to Wonder Woman instead.