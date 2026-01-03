AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Could As Many As SIX Teaser Trailers Now Be On The Way?

With the fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer inevitably set to leak online in the coming days, we now have good reason to believe that two more sneak peeks are somewhere on the horizon.

By JoshWilding - Jan 03, 2026 11:01 AM EST
Marvel Studios has officially released two Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers (the third is now playing in theaters), and while we know a fourth is on the way, could more follow? That's right, there may end up being six of these things! 

A Korean ratings board has listed two additional Avengers: Doomsday sneak peeks, suggesting that these previews could continue well into January.

There's some speculation that these are just previous teasers that, for some reason, have been rated a second time. While it's possible, it doesn't seem likely, and Disney has never officially revealed how many would ultimately be released. Still, a few reliable sources have said it's going to be four. 

Lending some weight to the possibility of two more trailers being on the way is the rumoured contents of next week's preview. It's said to revolve around the Fantastic Four and Wakandans, and unless it contains a huge reveal, that feels like an odd note to end these on after previously highlighting Steve Rogers, Thor, and the X-Men.

We'll see, but with it looking likely that the first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer arrives during the Super Bowl on February 8, could Marvel Studios keep these teasers coming until then? 

The next question is which characters these would revolve around. The New Avengers? Spider-Man? Deadpool and Wolverine? Surely, Doctor Doom needs to come into play at some point?

For now, we'll have to wait and see because an official announcement isn't likely. After a boost over the holidays, Avatar: Fire and Ash's momentum has slowed a little—a $1.5 billion finish is once again expected—so new Avengers: Doomsday teasers might go some way in helping it stay on track in the weeks ahead.

You can rewatch the second officially released Avengers: Doomsday teaser in the player below. 

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

