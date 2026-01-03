RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Ending Spoilers Reveal Two Of AVENGERS: SECRET WARS' Lead Characters

We don't know how much of the Multiverse we'll get to explore in Avengers: Doomsday, but we do anticipate visiting at least a few parallel realities. The X-Men Universe has been confirmed, and several scoopers have claimed that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will also appear.

That web-slinging Variant is expected to clash with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, but it seems the two heroes will put their differences aside in time for Avengers: Secret Wars.

According to @MyTimeToShineH, "The end of Doomsday set up Tobey [Maguire] and Hugh Jackman as the leads of Secret Wars." Tom Holland's Spider-Man will reportedly play a lead role in Avengers: Secret Wars, but Andrew Garfield's possible return, while likely, isn't something we've heard much about.

Why would Maguire and Jackman be among Avengers: Secret Wars' leads? Well, between the Secret Wars comic and previous rumours about the movie, we can posit that only a handful of heroes survive the final Incursion, leaving a ragtag team of Multiversal Avengers to make one final stand against Doctor Doom in the new reality—Battleworld—that he's created.

The Multiverse Saga has had its fair share of issues, but it's hard not to be excited by the prospect of these specific versions of Spider-Man and Wolverine sharing the screen. At the end of the Infinity Saga, it was impossible to imagine that ever happening.

"When they called initially, I was like, 'Finally!'" Maguire previously said of returning as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, 'What will this look like and what will the experience be?' But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, 'Yes!'"

"It’s fun and exciting. I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?" the actor concluded.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. Hayey Atwell and Ryan Reynolds are also expected to appear.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.