RUMOR: There's A "Very High Chance" AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Will Be Split Into Two Parts

We've been hearing that Marvel Studios might be planning to split Avengers: Secret Wars into two parts for a while at this stage, but the initial rumor was all-but dismissed as speculation. However, several different sources have since backed up the report, and seem confident that this is a decision Marvel/Disney is leaning towards.

Now, Alex Perez has weighed-in during the latest Cosmic Circus Q&A, and he believes there is "a very high chance" that Secret Wars will ultimately become two movies.

Secret Wars was scheduled to begin shooting this summer, but Perez has indicated that production could end up being delayed, as the project has now entered a “conditional start” phase.

Apparently, this means that "Marvel cannot legally film anything for Secret Wars until a new verification of the contract is achieved. In the few instances that this has happened, it’s because there has been a massive shift from what the production was originally looking like. For example, like one film now being split into two parts."

Marvel might well be considering this split, but there's a chance a decision has yet to be finalized. A previous rumor from Daniel Richtman claimed that the studio won't make the call until Doomsday hits theaters. This would seem very late in the game to implement such a major shift in plans, but Secret Wars does end up becoming two separate films, Perez believes that "the trilogy (if it happens) would be to extend the Multiverse Saga leading into its conclusion," which would suggest that a potential third movie wouldn't necessarily make many inroads into the Mutant Saga.

At the end of the day, we can see Marvel giving this some serious thought. Doomsday and Secret Wars are all-but guaranteed to succeed at the box office, and three surefire hits are better than two.

Do you think Secret Wars will be split into two parts? Drop us a comment down below.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.