MCU Rumor Roundup: Thanos' Return; Possible SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Leak, And More

The Mad Titan is expected to make his presence felt in the MCU again at some point, but we might be waiting a while to see him.

This isn't the first time we've heard that Thanos is set to return, and Josh Brolin was said to be in talks to reprise the role last year. We had assumed that the powerful villain would be a part of Avengers: Doomsday, but scooper MTTSH is now claiming that he won't be back until Secret Wars.

While discussing his past roles with Collider last year, Brolin admitted that he would consider playing Thanos again under the right circumstances - and with Joe and Anthony Russo at the helm.

"I’m not kidding — There’s a thing with playing Thanos. It’s like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna bring Thanos back.’ It’s like Sicario ; it has to be right. It’s like Ryan Reynolds and I talking about Taylor Swift and we should be talking about Deadpool 4 . But we go back and forth. Again, it’s what in his mind fits, what in my mind fits. Thanos has to fit if you’re going to bring him back. I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do."

Brolin was then asked if Marvel has been in touch: "He declined to answer. He did cough, though."

Take that as you will!

While we all anxiously await the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, @Cryptic4KQual and @Majestic_ucm have shared the following updates. Last we heard, the teaser is going to be released at some point next month.

I'm 70% sure they just tested the BND trailer again. Whoever got that shit, i need yall to clearify what it was😂. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) February 20, 2026

🚨🚨🚨



Apparently, the trailer will be released in March. They're testing three different versions of the trailers. There are different soundtracks, and all three are brand new trailers, never seen before. There are two possible release dates: March 10th or March 17th. I was… — MAJESTIC_ucm (@Majestic_ucm) February 20, 2026

@Majestic_ucm has also shared a translation of a supposed leak relating to Peter Parker's transformation. This could be fake, of course, but it makes for interesting reading.

In the leaked footage, we see Peter Parker undergoing a transformation that seems to go beyond anything we've seen before. The story suggests his powers are changing from within.



Peter begins generating organic webbing, something he's never had in the MCU, indicating that his… pic.twitter.com/yC1mY7lGDj — MAJESTIC_ucm (@Majestic_ucm) February 20, 2026

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe commented on potentially joining the MCU or DCU during an interview with Screen Rant, while also once again addressing the "rumors" that he's in line to play Wolverine.

While Debunking AI, #TheFallAndRiseOfReggieDinkins star Daniel Radcliffe addresses the likelihood of joining the MCU or DCU.



Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/C78TePXTyN pic.twitter.com/iYMkTOMqbK — Screen Rant (@screenrant) February 17, 2026

Finally, scooper Alex Perez has sent speculation into overdrive on social media with the following post. We're not sure exactly what he's teasing, but we have previously heard that we haven't seen the last of the Green Goblin in the MCU - though it remains to be seen if Willem Dafoe will be back, or a new take on the villain will be introduced.