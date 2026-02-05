AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumor Reveals Spider-Man Plans And [SPOILER]'s "Big" Role

As of now, it doesn't appear as if Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man for Avengers: Doomsday. However, we have repeatedly heard that Tobey Maguire's web-slinger will fill the void left by the MCU's Peter Parker, which, in a Multiversal tale, makes sense.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to finally break the hero's link with the Avengers, though several sources have said that Spidey, The Hulk, and Sadie Sink's mystery character are all set to return in Secret Wars.

Our latest update comes from @MyTimeToShineH, who claims to have learned that Holland, Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will be back for the 2027 movie. Clearly, Marvel Studios intends to make us wait for this Spider-Man: No Way Home reunion.

The insider has also learned that both they and Ryan Reynolds will "have a big role" in Avengers: Secret Wars. It's going to be a while before we find out whether this pans out, but it's an exciting prospect for a movie reportedly set almost entirely on Battleworld.

Rumours about Secret Wars being split into two persist, and rumours like this leave us thinking that would be a wise move on Marvel Studios' part.

"I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird," Garfield said last year. "I think I would like to do something very strange, I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat and surprising.”

Before that, The Amazing Spider-Man star had shared, "I think what it would take is a great idea, a great concept. Something that is surprising and odd and fun, joyful. It has to be worthwhile. I think we had such a great time on that last one that you want to just go, 'Okay. Leave it. It was great. It worked. It was a risk and it really, really worked.'"

"I'm so happy that they had the courage to do it. It's such a great idea. I would never have had that foresight. So I'm really just proud and happy that I get to be a part of that. But if there's something that can be concocted and thought up that feels additive to the canon of that character, then for sure."

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.