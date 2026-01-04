AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature The Big-Screen Debut Of This Fan-Favorite Disney+ Character - SPOILERS

We're anticipating several young heroes that made their debuts in Marvel Television's Disney+ shows to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars in order to set up the planned Young Avengers (now believed to be titled The Champions) spin-off, but we're still not sure if any of them will show up in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, if a new rumor is to be believed, this year's massive MCU event movie will feature the big-screen debut of one character we really didn't expect to see.

Possible spoilers ahead.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Owen Wilson will return as Mobius M. Mobius in Avengers: Doomsday.

Wilson appeared as the fan-favorite TVA Agent in both seasons of Loki, and went on to become arguably the most popular supporting character from any of the Disney+ shows so far. With the God of Mischief Stories (Tom Hiddleston) confirmed to appear, it only makes sense that the Time Variance Authority would also have a presence, but with so much going on in this movie, we wouldn't count on Mobius having a significant part to play.

It's worth noting that Mobius was also rumored to appear in Deadpool and Wolverine, which obviously didn't happen - although we have heard there were early plans to include the character before a scheduling conflict forced Wilson to back out.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.