IRON MAN 2 Star Mickey Rourke Launches GoFundMe To Prevent Eviction And Cover $60,000 Of Unpaid Rent

Mickey Rourke's career has spanned more than four decades. During that time, he's won a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA, earned an Oscar nomination, and starred in movies that have crossed close to $2 billion worldwide.

After leaving acting behind in the early 90s to pursue his boxing career, Rourke later made a comeback to mainstream Hollywood roles with Sin City, and carried that momentum into movies like The Wrestler, Iron Man 2, and The Expendables. He's since starred in mostly direct-to-DVD fare, and now appears to have run into significant money issues.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 73-year-old actor has approved the launch of a GoFundMe to try to raise the $59,100 he owes in unpaid rent for his Los Angeles home.

The page, titled "Support Mickey to Prevent Eviction," urges Rourke's fans to "help Mickey Rourke stay in his home."

"Mickey Rourke is currently facing a very difficult and urgent situation: he is at risk of being evicted from his home," the GoFundMe description explains. "Life doesn’t always move in a straight line, and despite everything Mickey has given through his work and his life, he is now dealing with a challenging financial moment that has put his housing at risk."

The fundraiser will pay for "immediate housing-related expenses and prevent eviction," and "The goal is to give Mickey some stability and peace of mind during a stressful time so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet. Any donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference."

Liya-Joelle Jones, a member of Rourke's management team, is running the GoFundMe and told the trade, "Mickey is going through a very difficult time right now, and it’s been incredibly touching to see how many people care about him and want to help."

Rourke was handed a three-day eviction notice on December 18 for a house that he originally rented for $5,200 per month. That was later increased to $7,000. As we write this, the GoFundMe—which has a $100,000 target—has raised $1,750.

At a time when many people are struggling to pay bills or buy groceries, it's a lot to ask fans to club together and find nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent for a former Hollywood A-lister. The GoFundMe does, however, point out that Rouke has faced "health challenges, financial strain, and the quiet toll of being left behind" in recent years.