Elon Musk Claims The MCU’s Tony Stark Was Based On Him… But Is He Right?

Tony Stark is arguably the most grounded hero in The Avengers. As such, he's perhaps the easiest out of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to draw a realistic parallel to. He isn't a god, a super-spy, or a Super Soldier. He is a regular man with a lot of money. One high-profile figure who's been linked to the inventor quite a bit over the years is Elon Musk. The SpaceX CEO has become an increasingly controversial figure throughout the years, but for a time, he was typically perceived as the closest analogue to the billionaire philanthropist.

The comparison was such, that Musk even made a cameo in 2010's Iron Man 2, briefly interacting with Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. Now, the CEO has stated the MCU's take on the Armored Avenger was inspired by him. During an appearance on The Katie Miller podcast, in a rapid-fire "Would You Rather?" section, Musk was asked whether he'd rather be a Marvel superhero or a James Bond villain. He responded:

"I think it would depend on which Marvel superhero, or which Bond villlain. I suppose I'd rather be a Marvel superhero... They did model Iron Man in the movies after me, so..."

He was then asked if he had been in an Iron Man movie. Musk replied: "Yeah, Robert Downey Jr. and [Jon] Favreau met with me to... toured SpaceX and stuff. In fact, Iron Man 2, a large part of the movie is filmed in SpaceX. [...] If you watch Iron Man 2, you'll see it's a SpaceX factory as the actual background. [..] We had Scarlett Johansson doing martial arts in the lobby... actually."

So, Musk claims the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark was modeled after him. Is that accurate? Well... sort of. The actual original inspiration for Tony Stark was a man by the name of Howard Hughes. For those unaware, he was a famed aviator, engineer and film producer (fun fact, he produced the original 1932 Scarface). Much like Tony Stark, he was known as an eccentric individual with eclectic interests who once performed a feat of technological prowess by flying around the world in 91 hours. He was also infamous for his alleged inappropriate sexual encounters.

The home video release of Iron Man featured I Am Iron Man, an extensive documentary about the making of the film. In the first chapter, "The Journey Begins," director Jon Favreau stated that one of the soundstages used for the film once belonged to Hughes. That's when the director revealed the inventor served as the bones of the structure that would become Tony Stark:

"You know, it wasn't lost on us that the legacy of Howard Hughes was sort of alive and well here. And Tony Stark is a little bit of the heir to the throne of the Howard Hughes reputation."

The idea of this reclusive, clever billionaire playing with technology few understood, essentially for his own amusement, was the spine of the character. But there's more. In a 2022 interview with New York Magazine (via Esquire), Iron Man screenwriter Mark Fergus reiterated Tony was based on Hughes. However, he conceded about the inventor, "I think people don't know who the hell that is."

As such, the writer revealed another, more contemporary name that partly inspired the character: "[Elon Musk's] name was definitely in the conversation as the guy who grabbed the torch." Fergus went on to reveal that, aside from Musk, there were two other people whom Tony Stark was also inspired by:

"[Musk], Trump, and maybe a little Steve Jobs. Trump was fun before he became president—he was actually kind of a goofy celebrity. Steve Jobs was always serious and angry; he never quite had that gift of the bullshit, the working the crowd that Musk has a real natural talent for. Musk took the brilliance of Jobs with the showmanship of Trump. He was the only one who had the fun factor and the celebrity vibe and actual business substance. I'm not sure we talked about too many other people; there are not many people like that around. It's dangerous to be a celebrity businessman. One scandal and it's billions of dollars. People want their CEOs to shut up and be good, quiet figures who aren't in the paper dating celebrities. Because shit can happen."

So, to summarize, Musk was right, but there was more context needed for his statement, as he wasn't the only real-life personality Marvel Studios' Iron Man was modeled after.

The Iron Man trilogy is available to stream on Disney+. Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU—this time as Doctor Doom—in Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters on December 18, 2026.