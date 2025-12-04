“He Said His Name Was Peter”: Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Gwyneth Paltrow Once Forgot Who Tom Holland Was

You know what my favorite actor stories are? The ones that reveal glimpses of what they're like in real life. Behind all the PR talk and smiles to sell a project (both of which are completely understandable), it's fun to see them be themselves, or at least to hear about it. Now, that kind of story has come our way about Pepper Potts herself, Gwyneth Paltrow. The actress has had an illustrious career, but is perhaps best known for portraying Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Being part of the biggest franchise in Hollywood would be a memorable experience for most people... but not to Paltrow. Over the years, the actress has built a reputation for not really being invested in the superhero movie genre. And you know what? We love her for it. Now, thanks to Iron Man/Doctor Doom, Robert Downey Jr., we have an incredibly funny instance of Paltrow's nonchalant attitude toward comic book fare.

The actress was honored on December 3 with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award (which recognizes, "trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media") at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment 2025 breakfast gala. Presenting the award was Paltrow's Iron Man co-star, Robert Downey Jr. The actor delivered a moving speech, which started out by referencing his co-star's little interest in the MCU, revealing a hilarious time when she couldn't remember Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, and was convinced his name was "Peter":

"Maybe... she's a bit of a dichotomy. Impossibly intelligent, but forever confused by the basic tenets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its inhabitants. "'Who's that? He said his name was Peter.' [Downey Jr. replied] 'No, his character's name is Peter. That's Tom Holland. You did four movies with him.'"

Paltrow returned to the MCU after a years-long absence in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. She had a cameo in the film's third act, where Pepper handled a press conference meant to announce Peter Parker as the newest member of the Avengers. She then appeared alongside Holland in Avengers: Endgame. Following the climactic battle against Thanos' forces, Pepper pulled Peter away from a near-death Tony Stark. So, "four movies" was a superlative on Downey Jr.'s part, but they were definitely together in two.

Downey Jr. went on to talk about the actress' many endeavors while working in Hollywood: "I pulled her out of her first unannounced retirement from cinema. In 2007, she was birthing and building Goop between takes on the set of Iron Man, having spent the previous decade and a half just gobbling up Oscars and Globes. Always choosing directors at these critical points in their careers—both Andersons—Paul Thomas and Wes, Minghella, Soderbergh, Fincher, while also becoming a devoted mother and wife."

After Downey Jr. finished his speech, Paltrow went on stage to receive her award. The Marty Supreme star expressed her appreciation for her longtime co-star: "Robert, I love you so much. You are the older brother that I never had and... wasn't sure I wanted, but I guess... I'm so grateful to you for being the best partner on screen—for being always the most honest and brilliant reflection back, not just about me but about us, our families, the world."

Funnily enough, Paltrow's major other display of indifference toward the MCU was regarding Spider-Man. In 2019, the actress appeared on the first episode of Netflix's The Chef Show, which starred Iron Man helmer Jon Favreau.

While they were cooking, the director reminded Paltrow they'd both been in Spider-Man: Homecoming, to which she replied: "We weren't in Spider-Man." The director insisted they had, but Paltrow replied, "No, I was in Avengers." Favreau then described her scene in Homecoming, to which she finally realized: "Oh, yes! [...] That was Spider-Man?! Oh, my God!"

The moment went viral at the time, so much so that it was brought up by Jimmy Kimmel during Paltrow's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019. Regarding the matter, she explained: "I just got confused. There's so many of these wonderful Marvel interconnecting movies. And I thought that it was an Avengers movie, but it was not."

Paltrow was then asked if Tom Holland had been offended by her forgetting her role in his film, to which she revealed: "I never actually saw the movie." She then jokingly stated: "I mean, wait! Cut that out! Take that back!"

Most recently, Paltrow rewatched a few of her most popular films for Vanity Fair. In the Iron Man section. the actress was asked if she had ever imagined when first signing on as Pepper Potts that she would go on to appear in seven MCU movies. Paltrow had no idea that was the case, responding: "That can't be right. I cannot have been in seven. Is that true?" She was then asked if she could appear in Brave New World, to which she asked: "What is that?"

Gwyneth Paltrow can be seen in Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, coming out on December 25, 2025. Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU—this time as Dr. Doom—in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. He will then reprise the role in Avengers: Secret Wars, hitting theaters December 17, 2027.

What did you think about Downey Jr.'s speech about Gwyneth Paltrow? What's your favorite performance from her? Leave your thoughts in the comments!